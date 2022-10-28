ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Satterfield Explains Bell's Lack Of Touches

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpBgH_0ipRPfwv00

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield talked about tight end Jaheim Bell's lack of touches.

It's been a tough go for tight end Jaheim Bell this season, a player who was so highly thought of in the preseason that he was listed by some outlets as one the best draft prospects at his position for the 2023 NFL Draft.

So far this season, Bell is averaging 1.8 receptions, 19.6 receiving yards, and 0 touchdowns per game, a shocking stat line in South Carolina's fanbase, considering the hype Bell had accumulated last season despite the Gamecocks' lackluster offense they fielded.

On Wednesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was asked how the Gamecocks managed to get Jaheim more involved last weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies, a game in which he recorded two receptions and two rushes for 24 collective yards. Marcus emphasized that Jaheim doing more in other areas will open more windows of opportunity for him in the passing game.

“I think he’s worked very hard... you know his skill set, he’s born with that, but what he’s doing without the ball right now is really really really good, and it’s going to be putting him in situations where he can get the ball. Not that we’re looking for the easy way out, but with a little more ease, less loopholes, less distractions or less deterrants, [we'll have less] to go through to try to get to get him the ball.”

Satterfield further explained that opposing defenses have keyed in on Jaheim due to his playmaking ability; plays that were intended for Bell haven't worked out

"I’ll put this out there, to me Jaheim is one of the most talented players in football that I’ve ever been around in my life, and if it’s up to me I’d find a way to get him the ball, but unless you just hand [him] the ball sometimes people can dictate and take that away, and you have to have timing, spacing, all that good stuff," Marcus stated. "There’s been multiple times where balls have been designed to go to him and they just haven’t gotten there, it’s not going to be let’s get Jaheim touches because that usually doesn’t work out well. If he gets it that’s great, but it doesn’t one-hundred percent go to him. So the more he can just be everywhere all over the field, and if the ball gets to him it does and if it doesn’t it doesn’t, it’s no big deal. I think more touches will come his way. So I think that his touches will grow as his responsibilities grow."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

SEC Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

Gary Danielson was on the call for this afternoon's SEC matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and unranked Florida Gators. Georgia fans are not typically fans of Danielson — especially considering his often pro-Alabama rhetoric. The rest of the SEC world also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the veteran broadcaster.
ATHENS, GA
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
336
Followers
254
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy