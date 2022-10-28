Read full article on original website
Denver votes down 29 budget amendments that would have defunded police patrolDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado to offer more rebates for e-bikesDavid HeitzColorado State
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Denver’s prairie dogs adapt to city lifeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Fatal Car Jacking
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
Girl dead, 11 hurt in underage impaired driving crash in Aurora
A girl has died and 11 others were hurt in an impaired driving crash in Aurora Saturday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy was impaired while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he crashed at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said 11 people, ranging in age from 6 months to 31 years old, were hurt in the crash. All were hospitalized with various injuries, some of which were considered “life-threatening.” Police said a 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle driven by the underage teen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Evidence Exists to Try McNeil for Murder
An evidentiary hearing took place, on Wednesday, resulting from the murder of Danielle Hopton in February of 2021. Her murder took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500 block of East Drake Road. An arrest was made in the case after police determined that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen McNeil, was a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday, the District Attorney presented the evidence that they feel solidifies the case against McNeil. The judge determined that enough evidence exists to hold McNeil over for trial. His next court date will be December 12th.
Hugh McKean Dead at 55
Colorado lost a true leader on Sunday. Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly and unexpectedly. According to an interview with the Reporter-Herald, Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the Colorado House Republicans, said that McKean mentioned feeling tired and sore on Saturday evening. McKean began service his local community, of Loveland, back in 2009 and has been a public servant since. He will be greatly missed as a leader in both his own local community as well as our entire state. McKean was 55.
Loveland Ski Area to open this Thursday
Loveland Ski Area will open this Thursday now that snowpack is in good shape. This marks the third Colorado ski resort to open for the season after Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park. Loveland ski area will be open seven days a week until early May. The Department of Agriculture said the state’s snowpack is 33% above its season-to-date norm.
