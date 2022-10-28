GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO