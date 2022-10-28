Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
KJCT8
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
KJCT8
Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.
KJCT8
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
KJCT8
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
KJCT8
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
KJCT8
Witches and ghouls bring shivers tonight, then cold, rain, and snow keep the shivers for late week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some shivering is in this week’s forecast. On our Halloween, the shivering less about the weather and more about the goblins, ghouls, and witches. Later this week, however, cold will return along with some rain and snow. Weather looks perfect for Trick-or-Treating tonight. Sunset...
KJCT8
Increased traffic enforcement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
