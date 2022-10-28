Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Gas prices to vary widely by region, but declining in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers will get a treat rather than a trick at the pump this week as gas prices fell for the third week in a row: the average gas price in Peoria fell 4.7 cents this week to average $4.21 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Congressional candidates spending millions of dollars
Central Illinois Proud
Campaign spending: Illinois politicians raising, spending in the millions
Central Illinois Proud
Reditus Labs to shut down business Friday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Laboratories will be closing its doors for good on Friday, Nov. 4. According to a press release from Reditus, the company will be ceasing operations and expects to liquidate its assets before fully dissolving, subject to court approvals. Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi and his...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner hosts Spooktacular Halloween
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s office got in on the Halloween fun by hosting an extra spooky holiday event. The Spooktacular Halloween wrapped up Monday evening. For two hours, local families came out to celebrate in costume while enjoying free candy and fruit. “It’s different...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Bloomington crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One woman is dead after a crash at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:42 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other occupants from the involved...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Rescue Ministries
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how you can help your neighbors in need with Peoria Rescue Ministries.
Central Illinois Proud
OSF helps dispose of extra medication at ‘Drug Take Back’ event
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare hosted a “Drug Take Back” event Saturday morning to help rid locals of extra medications they might have. Partnered with the DEA and Peoria Police Department, OSF took unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications from locals to be disposed of. Once collected, the DEA takes all the medicines to a landfill to be incinerated.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 29, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois football teams had first round playoff games on Saturday. Central Catholic upset Mercer County 27-26 in overtime. Notre Dame defeated Morton 1-0 in the sectional finals. They’ll head to super sectionals on Tuesday in Sterling. Washington girls cross country won a...
Central Illinois Proud
Ghouls and goblins trick or treat with Peoria Police, city hall
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria children got an early start to their trick-or-treating Friday evening thanks to the City of Peoria staff and the police department. Ghouls and goblins haunted city hall and collected candy from city staff. After spooking city hall, the kids headed over to the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Soderstrom Castle continues Halloween tradition with Ghostbusters
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –Each year, the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters with a fun theme. The theme this year was Ghostbusters, chosen after the popular 1984 film. Kids received chocolate bars and light-up rings. The castle also featured fire jugglers, which...
Central Illinois Proud
Shoppes at Grande Prairie holds annual Boo Bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria got a spooky transformation for this year’s Boo Bash. The bash offered families the option to either drive or walk through the shoppers with a few surprises along the way. Kids who came out could also get...
Central Illinois Proud
Wildlife Scary Park comes to a close for the season
HANNA CITY Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park has transformed into “Wildlife Scary Park”. Coming to a close for the season on Sunday, the park saw many families dress up, go trick or treating, and of course ride the trains. Trains ran every 30 minutes for families...
Central Illinois Proud
Local celebrities put on their dancing shoes to support foster kids
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local dancing competition with some familiar faces is looking to raise money to support children in the foster care system. Leaders from across Central Illinois are rehearsing for the annual CASAblanca Dancing with the Local Stars event, coming up Saturday, Nov. 5. The event is the main fundraiser for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, a volunteer non-profit organization that advocates for children within the juvenile neglect and abuse court system.
Central Illinois Proud
CI HERO: Air force veteran trains service dogs for veterans and first responders
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — An air force veteran is training and providing service dogs to veterans and first responders with PTSD. In just five years, Freedom Paws Service Dogs in Chillicothe has connected 34 service dogs with veterans and first responders with PTSD. Service dogs are specially trained to meet their owner’s mobility and psychological needs.
