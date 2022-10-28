Read full article on original website
BBC
Brazil election: Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula's win
More than 17 hours after Brazil's electoral chief declared Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of the presidential election, defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede. The far-right president is said to have gone to sleep after he narrowly lost to his left-wing arch rival. His...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israelis began voting on Tuesday in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. The foremost issue once again was former...
Israelis vote as Netanyahu seeks return to power
Israelis began voting Tuesday in their fifth election in less than four years, with the hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu campaigning for a comeback alongside far-right allies. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption and breach of trust, has addressed party faithful from a bulletproof campaign bus, seeking to convince them that only he can keep the country safe.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv residents queue for water as mayor says strikes cut power to 270,000 homes
Hundreds of thousands in Kyiv without power after ‘one of the most massive shellings’ of war so far
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
BBC
New women's minister Maria Caulfield defends abortion stance
Newly-appointed minister for women Maria Caulfield has defended her opposition to the use of buffer zones around abortion clinics. MPs voted earlier this month to make harassing and obstructing any woman attending an abortion clinic a criminal offence in England and Wales. Ms Caulfield said she did not think the...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
BBC
Ukraine war: Grain ships leave Ukraine ports despite Russian pull-out
Ukraine says 12 ships loaded with grain left its Black Sea ports on Monday, despite Russia's withdrawal from a key deal facilitating exports. A senior Ukraine official said one of the vessels with 40,000 tons of grain was for Ethiopia "who faced the real possibility of mass starvation". Ukraine earlier...
BBC
Suella Braverman challenges critics to oust her in asylum row
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has challenged critics to try to "get rid of me", as she rejected claims she was to blame for dire conditions at a migrant processing centre. She denied blocking the use of hotels to ease overcrowding at the centre. She said her policies were designed to...
BBC
Ministers face questions as migrant crisis worsens
Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at a migrant processing centre in Kent said to be overcrowded. Sir Roger Gale, one of the Tory MPs in Kent, said the situation in Manston was "wholly unacceptable" and suggested it may have "developed deliberately". Hundreds of people...
BBC
India in shock as bridge disaster toll rises to 141
Nothing could've prepared Mohanbhai Kundariya, a lawmaker from Gujarat state, for what happened on Sunday. The politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lost 12 family members in one evening after the bridge snapped and collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the river. Mr Kundariya's sister and 11 others -...
BBC
Suella Braverman was warned over Manston migrant centre overcrowding
Suella Braverman failed to sign off on measures which could have eased pressure at a migrant processing centre, sources have told the BBC. The home secretary was warned by officials the government was acting outside the law by failing to provide alternative accommodation. Sources claim there was significant concern within...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Iran protests: Authorities charge 1,000 people over Tehran unrest
About 1,000 people in Tehran have been charged in connection with the anti-government protests that have engulfed Iran, the city's chief prosecutor says. Suspects accused of "acts of sabotage", including murdering security guards and arson, face open mass trials this week. Authorities have not said how many have been arrested...
BBC
Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
BBC
Indonesia syrup deaths: Parents demand accountability as toll rises
When 17-month-old Nadira fell sick with a cough and flu, her mother Agustina Maulani bought her some paracetamol cough syrup from a health centre in south Jakarta. "I gave her medicine every four hours, because her fever refused to go down. She would recover, but then have a fever again. In the end she stopped urinating," she told the BBC.
