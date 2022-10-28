Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who shot into victim's vehicle while driving
SAN ANTONIO – A man was left injured after a suspect inside a vehicle fired several rounds, striking him and his car early Monday morning, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant for a shooting in progress.
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty officer and his son were shot at by unknown vehicle as they were driving home
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer is hospitalized after he and his son were shot by an unknown vehicle as they were driving home, police say. The incident happened at the 9500 block of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road at around 9:13 p.m. Upon police arrival, they...
news4sanantonio.com
Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death
SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
news4sanantonio.com
Two teens are hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Eastside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot after an altercation broke out at an East side apartment complex. Police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Lord Road at the Stella Apartments at around 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a blood trail...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Police says active shooter call for Catholic Central High School was a prank
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department issued an all-clear alert Monday at Central Catholic High School after they received a phone call about an active shooter on campus, but it all turned out to be a prank. School President Jason Longoria says the school was placed on...
news4sanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died early Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said University Health medical staff responded after a Code Blue was issued around 2:15 a.m. when the 65-year-old was found by a unit deputy.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for Intoxication Assault after crash sends passenger to hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for Intoxication Assault after a crash left a passenger in critical condition. The accident happened around 4:00 a.m, on U.S. Hwy 281 N, towards the Northside of town. Police say the Nissan Altima was attempting to enter 281 North from I-35...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman slashes tires, cuts man with knife on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A victim was found with cuts on his fingers and arms after someone slashed his tires. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on NE Loop 410, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, the male victim said an unknown woman slashed his tires...
news4sanantonio.com
Man believed to be speeding just before crashing to traffic signal pole
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after speeding and crashing into a metal signal controller cabinet, San Antonio police say. Police were called to the 6300 block of Medina Base Rd. late Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a man was allegedly speeding and swerving on the road before...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters pull driver from big rig after rollover accident in Far Southeast Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver had to be pulled from his big rig after a it rolled over on Far Southeast Bexar County highway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 37 near Donop Road and Braunig Lake. Police said several drivers stopped to help the...
news4sanantonio.com
Tommy's Express Carwash will scare customers are they drive through the wash
SAN ANTONIO – For all you Halloween lovers, Tommy’s Express Carwash hosts its annual Tunnel of Terror. Team members will dress up in their scariest costumes to scare customers as they drive through the wash. The event is happening this weekend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at...
news4sanantonio.com
Police say fatigued driver veered into oncoming traffic causing head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – Police say that a fatigued driver veered into oncoming traffic causing a head-on collision with another vehicle. The incident happened at the 2300 block of Rigsby avenue at around 11:05 p.m. Police say that the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on Rigsby Avenue was...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters made quick attack to heavy house fire on Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were able to make a quick attack on a house fire on the Southwest side of town. Fire officials were initially dispatched at around 2:19 a.m. to the area of Zarzamora and Kirk for a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered the fire was coming from a vacant home on the 700 block of Harriman Place.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
news4sanantonio.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman and dog quickly escaped after heavy house fire on Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog were quick to escape after a fire erupted in her Northside home. Firefighters were dispatched to the 9100 block of Ranch Corner at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire structure. The Battalion Chief says that the woman woke up after...
