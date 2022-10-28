ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for suspect who shot into victim's vehicle while driving

SAN ANTONIO – A man was left injured after a suspect inside a vehicle fired several rounds, striking him and his car early Monday morning, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant for a shooting in progress.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death

SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters made quick attack to heavy house fire on Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were able to make a quick attack on a house fire on the Southwest side of town. Fire officials were initially dispatched at around 2:19 a.m. to the area of Zarzamora and Kirk for a smoke investigation. Upon arrival, they discovered the fire was coming from a vacant home on the 700 block of Harriman Place.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
CANYON LAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy