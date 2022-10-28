ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from California base

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday night.

Viewers could catch the bright orange rocket flames from at least 100 miles away, stretching to Malibu, Cambria, Mount Pinos, Newbury Park, Nevada, Arizona and Sonora, Mexico.

The rocket lifted off from the base at 6:14:10 p.m. KTLA 5 caught the action live from Southern California for the launch.

The mission involved transporting 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. This particular Falcon 9 rocket has completed eight liftoffs and landings so far. SpaceX has sent over 3,500 satellites to the Starlink internet constellation, providing internet service around the world.

    SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from a Southern California base on Thursday October, 27, 2022.
After launching vertically, the Falcon began a gradual turn and headed southeast, parallel to the coast while climbing into orbit. The reusable booster separated from the rocket and made a pinpoint landing back on Earth at the spaceport drone ship, “Of Course I Still Love You.”

A distant, muffled rumble could be heard by residents in coastal Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The Falcon 9 rocket is the “world’s first orbital class reusable rocket,” according to SpaceX. The reusable vessel is designed to safely transport people and payloads into the Earth’s orbit and beyond.

So far, the Falcon 9 rockets have clocked in 181 total launches, 141 landings and 119 reflights.

