Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.

2 DAYS AGO