Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA releases statement on Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving created headlines this week when he became the latest celebrity to share antisemitic messaging. Irving shared a link last Thursday to a 2018 movie that has been heavily criticized as antisemitic. The Nets condemned Irving’s move. Irving, for his part, said he is...
BROOKLYN, NY
Can Kyrie Irving get suspended over recent Tweet, comments?

Kyrie Irving recently shared a movie on his social media that includes anti-Semitic themes and argued with a reporter over it the next day. If you’ve missed the latest saga in the book of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s obsession with obscure, fringe beliefs and temperament, here’s a quick summary:
BROOKLYN, NY
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace

Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
DETROIT, MI
Nets react as Kyrie Irving promotes shocking controversial film

While rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West faces public backlash, lost business deals, and severed relationships for his recent antisemitic comments, it appears that Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is making some antisemitic statements of his own. On Thursday afternoon, Kyrie Irving shared a link on Twitter to a 2018...
BROOKLYN, NY
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling

Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...

