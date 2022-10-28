Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
“We weren’t friends” — Ex-New York Knicks guard Chris Childs opened up about his infamous fight with Kobe Bryant
Childs said he and Kobe Bryant didn't need to talk about their fight to settle their beef.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.
Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
Paul Pierce had a problem with Klay Thompson's list of the greatest shooters ever as he felt he should have been on it.
thecomeback.com
NBA releases statement on Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving created headlines this week when he became the latest celebrity to share antisemitic messaging. Irving shared a link last Thursday to a 2018 movie that has been heavily criticized as antisemitic. The Nets condemned Irving’s move. Irving, for his part, said he is...
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Can Kyrie Irving get suspended over recent Tweet, comments?
Kyrie Irving recently shared a movie on his social media that includes anti-Semitic themes and argued with a reporter over it the next day. If you’ve missed the latest saga in the book of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s obsession with obscure, fringe beliefs and temperament, here’s a quick summary:
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace
Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
Former Miami Heat Coach Sides With Brooklyn Nets Stance On Kyrie Irving's Promotion Of Antisemitic Film
Stan Van Gundy also condemns Kyrie Irving support of film
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
Udonis Haslem throws shots at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, reminds them of ‘that a-s whooping y’all took back in the day’
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently earned the ire of some Miami Heat fans after the retired players declared that the team’s championship window is closing. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was apparently not pleased with their statements, as he took to social media and fired shots at his former rivals.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar May Owe Some of His NBA Success to an ‘Old Wive’s Tale’ and His Careful Choice of Shoes
While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a pretty intelligent guy, he did buy into some folk wisdom about taking care of his ankles. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar May Owe Some of His NBA Success to an ‘Old Wive’s Tale’ and His Careful Choice of Shoes appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
thecomeback.com
Nets react as Kyrie Irving promotes shocking controversial film
While rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West faces public backlash, lost business deals, and severed relationships for his recent antisemitic comments, it appears that Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is making some antisemitic statements of his own. On Thursday afternoon, Kyrie Irving shared a link on Twitter to a 2018...
Kevin Durant Speaks Out On Passing Vince Carter To Become 19th On The All-Time Scoring List
Kevin Durant reacted to becoming 19th in all-time scoring.
Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence on Tom Brady Trolling
Antonio Brown recently took unnecessary shots at Tom Brady, and everyone is asking the same question: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who helped to repair his NFL career not once, but twice?. AB recently sent shots at the man who helped him win his first, and...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
Michael Jordan vs. Scottie Pippen NBA Finals Stats Comparison
Michael Jordan was superior in the NBA Finals, and a lot better than Scottie Pippen.
Brooklyn Nets denounce Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film known for extremist content that refers to European Jews as the 'synagogue of Satan'
"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation," Joe Tsai, the owner of the Nets, said.
