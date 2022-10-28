ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill. Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.
North West and Friends Look So Fly in TLC's "No Scrubs"-Inspired Costumes

Watch: North West & Friends Dress Up as TLC for Halloween. North West assembled her very own girl group for Halloween 2022. The 9-year-old and her friends transformed into the iconic band TLC with North giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their "No Scrubs" music video-inspired looks. Kim Kardashian's oldest...
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Cradles Baby Bump in Halloween Selfie

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal. Bump watch...but make it spooky. Behati Prinsloo is getting into the Halloween spirit as she awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine. On Oct. 29, the pregnant model posted a selfie wearing a black Aritzia long-sleeve...
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes

Watch: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon. Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special. In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.
Why Rosemarie DeWitt Loves the "Opportunity to Be Awful"

Watch: David Duchovny & Rosemarie DeWitt Talk Filming The Estate. Being the bad guy is a little bit of heaven for Rosemarie DeWitt. So, when the opportunity to play the character Beatrice in The Estate presented itself, Rosemarie took it on for that very reason. "I just love an opportunity...
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Joker Transformation for Halloween Is Frighteningly Good

Watch: Diddy Is Unrecognizable as the Joker for Halloween. If there's one star who took their Halloween costume very seriously this year, it's Sean "Diddy" Combs, who turned into the Joker and was almost unrecognizable. "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 30 while debuting his...
Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Watch: Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE. Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd. At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.
Hailey Bieber's Halloween Costume Is a Major ‘90s Fashion Throwback

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Costumes TURN UP the Halloween Heat. Hailey Bieber was as fresh as a rose for Halloween. To celebrate the spooky season, the Rhode Beauty founder decided to take a super stylish approach with her 2022 costume by referencing an iconic fashion look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.
Dancing With the Stars: You Won’t Be Able to Unsee Charli D'Amelio Channeling The Exorcist

Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Spooky season hit the dancefloor with a few tricks and plenty of treats. The Oct. 31 Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio spider walk her way to the top of the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. After their individual dance and team dance scores were combined—featuring an impressive Exorcist-inspired move from Charli during their Argentine tango routine—she and Mark earned a final score of 78 points.
Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Details on "Calm" Husband Bader Shammas

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Gushes Over "Calm" Husband Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan's husband Bader Shammas is so fetch. The Mean Girls actress revealed that the financier—with whom she tied the knot in July—has been part of her great support system as she prepares to make her return to acting.
Gwendoline Christie and More Stars are Coming to Severance Season 2

Watch: Adam Scott Talks Al Pacino's Reaction to Severance at Emmys 2022. Lumen Industries might have an overcrowding issue. Apple TV+'s hit drama Severance, starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, has added eight new actors for season two, E! News has learned. Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie,...
