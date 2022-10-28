Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Myles Turner on Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Should Take a 'Very Hard Look' at Pacers Deal
Even Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner believes the Los Angeles Lakers should take a "very hard look" at potentially trading for him amidst a 1-5 start. "If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you're in," he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his The Woj Pod when asked if the Lakers should trade two future first-round picks for him. "I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, you know... I get paid to shoot, not making these calls, so I couldn't answer that."
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Russell Westbrook Celebrated by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Nuggets for 1st Win
Many believed that star point guard Russell Westbrook isn't a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it appears the team has figured out a role for him that can lead to success following its first win of the season on Sunday. In his second game coming off the...
Derrick Henry Ties Adrian Peterson, O.J. Simpson for Most 200-Yard Rushing Games
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 200 or more yards for a sixth time in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, matching an NFL record set by Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson. Henry finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans employed a ball-control strategy...
Predicting the NBA's Worst Three-Point Shooting Teams This Season
Shooting has been basketball's most important skill for about as long as the game has existed. With each passing season in the NBA, that statement just gets easier to defend. With the three-point-attempt rate (the percentage of total shots that come from beyond the arc) continuing to hover around 40 percent (compared to 22.2 percent in 2009-10 and 16.7 percent in 1999-00), teams that can't take and make a lot of deep jumpers start every game in a self-imposed hole.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?
While the Los Angeles Lakers were celebrating their first victory of the season and the start of the Russell Westbrook campaign for "Sixth Man of the Year," one of their potential trade targets sounded off on the possibility of a deal to L.A. Indiana Pacers center/forward Myles Turner joined Adrian...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
Nets Fans Describe Kyrie Irving Interaction While Wearing 'Fight Antisemitism' Shirts
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 116-109 in Monday's game, but basketball was far from the only thing to make headlines. A handful of people who were sitting courtside wore shirts that said "Fight Antisemitism," which was notable after Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoted an antisemitic film on his Twitter page.
Predicting the NBA's Best Death Lineups By End of Season
Are NBA "Death Lineups" still a thing? I sure hope so because I've got a bunch of ones ranging from "Purely, wonderfully hypothetical" to "Established, sort of" that I'm convinced are going to be dynamite this season. Granted, the Death Lineup designation does seem to have lost luster. That happens...
Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
The only consistent storyline in the 2022-23 NFL fantasy season seems to be the inconsistency in scoring from week to week, more notably than in recent years. Every week, it seems, players jostle for position between starting rosters and the bench; when a player such as Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens scores 18.1 points one week, we move him to our active roster, only for him to score zero points (which is what happened in Week 8).
Nick Chubb Hyped by Twitter as NFL's Best RB as Browns Steamroll Bengals on MNF
The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, but the team's bright spot has been star running back Nick Chubb. The 26-year-old shined once again to lead the Browns to a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Chubb dominated with the ball...
The Rock Reveals New XFL Team Names and Logos for 2023 Season in Hype Trailer
XFL co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced team names for the football league's upcoming 2023 season Monday. The new <a href="https://twitter.com/XFL2023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFL2023</a><br><br>ARL <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRenegades?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRenegades</a><br>DC <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLDefenders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLDefenders</a><br>HOU <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLRoughnecks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLRoughnecks</a><br>ORL <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLGuardians?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLGuardians</a><br>SA <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLBrahmas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLBrahmas</a><br>SEA <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLSeaDragons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLSeaDragons</a><br>STL <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLBattlehawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLBattlehawks</a><br>VEG <a href="https://twitter.com/XFLVipers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XFLVipers</a><br><br>You bring the dream.<br>We bring the opportunity 🏈<br><br>~ DJ<br>#54<br>Owner<br><br>Narrated by <a href="https://twitter.com/DanyGarciaCo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanyGarciaCo</a><br>XFL Chairwoman <a href="https://t.co/u8mTLW37VY">pic.twitter.com/u8mTLW37VY</a>
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'
At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves. "This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."
Zion Williamson to Return to Pelicans After Missing Last 2 Games with Hip Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last two games with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williamson experienced a hard fall to the court in New Orleans' 122-121 overtime defeat to the Utah...
Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know
It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
