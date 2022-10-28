ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Best World Series Prop Bets

Game 3 of the World Series may have been postponed due to weather, but that's not going to stop us from looking ahead at some World Series prop bets. The Series is tied at 1-1, and far from being over, but that doesn't necessarily mean now is a bad time to place some World Series prop bets. There's a ton of prop bets currently out there, but we've got three we really like.
FOX Sports

Righty Lance McCullers inks left arm into an ode to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t born in Houston, but he sure loves it now. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City. “I only got one thing to say —...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals hire Matt Quatraro as new manager

The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager Sunday night, turning over the young core of a rebuilding franchise to a forward-thinking manager with experience winning in a small market. Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a wide-spread shakeup within...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Giants eyeing Jerry Jeudy, Brandin Cooks ahead of trade deadline?

Brian Daboll understood what he had to work with in his first year coaching the Giants, which is why his philosophy for the team was simple. As safety Julian Love said last week, their entire strategy has been "Bring (opposing teams) to the deep end and see if they can swim … and then drown them."
ALABAMA STATE

