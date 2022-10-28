Bears Accomplished Rare Feat In Monday Night's Win Over Patriots

The Bears don't do this often and it's impressive.

When the Chicago Bears shocked everybody on Monday night, it's needless to say, we all were impressed. How they did it, who they did it to, and the second-half shutout were only the bullet points creating the story that was that game.

But there's more to the Bears' upset victory over the Patriots. In front of the national audience, the Chicago Bears pulled off something they've only done 16 times in 22 years.

The Chicago Bears' Rare Accomplishment

Dating back to the year 2000, the Bears have a handful of games where they scored aplenty and took possessions away from their opponent. But within those games are special outliers and Monday night's win was one of them.

In the last 22 years, the Bears have had 16 games where they scored three or more touchdowns on offense, had three or more interceptions, and won.

Photo: Stathead Football/Sports Reference

Prior to the victory over New England, the most recent time this happened was on another Monday Night Football. Who can forget the Week 3 beatdown of Washington at the hands of Mitchell Trubisky?

In the second quarter, Trubisky threw three touchdowns, all to Taylor Gabriel. The score was 28-0 when Washington kicked a field goal before the half.

In 2018, the Bears absolutely crushed the Buffalo Bills 41-9 and this game was out of reach early. Jordan Howard had two rushing touchdowns. Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 65 yards for a score and Leonard Floyd had a 19-yard pick-six.

Trey Burton also scored a garbage-time touchdown to really put the final nail in that coffin.

Championship-Bound Bears

Let's go back even further, to October 8th, 2006. The year the Chicago Bears went to the Super Bowl was magical for so many reasons. But the Week 5 demolishing of Buffalo was a fun one and the Bears were unbeaten at that point and would remain so for three more weeks.

The Bears beat the Bills 40-7 and it was never close. The Bills didn't even score until only about a minute was left in the game. Cedric Benson scored twice. Bernard Berrian and Rashied Davis both caught touchdowns from Rex Grossman and Robbie Gould was perfect with four field goals.

Alex Brown, Lance Briggs, and Ricky Manning all had interceptions and the Bears didn't even give the Bills a chance. It was an absolute embarrassment of Buffalo at Soldier Field that October day.

We could ramble on about each and every game on the aforementioned list. But the point is, the 2022 Chicago Bears made history on Monday night and we should celebrate the rare accomplishment.

They may not be contending this season but good things are on the horizon for fans who practice patience.