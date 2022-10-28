Cormani McClain Chooses Miami, Justin Scott Visits the Big House, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales covers a commitment surprise, and more. Read here for the latest updates in the recruiting world.

Names in the News

–5- star CB Cormani McClain, Lakeland High School, Lakeland, Florida.

Cormani McClain is the number one cornerback in this year's class and just announced that he will be a Miami Hurricane. His final three schools were the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and the Miami Hurricanes. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball had predicted the Florida Gators as the team who would land the services of the No. 2 overall player in the nation. I also had the Gators landing him since they had been on him for some time. Despite the crystal ball predictions, McClain surprised everyone by picking Miami. McClain choosing the Hurricanes is a great win for them and head coach Mario Christobal , considering they are currently 3-4. His commitment now gives them their third Five-star recruit in their 2023 class and moves them up to the eighth spot in the team rankings. Things just got a whole lot sunnier in Coral Gables.

–5- star 2024 DT Justin Scott, St. Ignatius College Prep, Chicago, Illinois.

Justin Scott is the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2024 class. He is one of the many prospects who will be at the Big House on Saturday to see the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans. This visit will be the third he had taken this season, as he was at Ohio State on October 1st when they beat Rutgers and then at Miami the following week when they played North Carolina. In addition, Scott recently received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The difference, though, is they offered him as an offensive tackle, where he has been dominant on that side of the ball. It is early on in the process for him but looks for the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines to be two of his favorites the entire way.

–5- star 2024 WR Ryan Wingo, University High School, St. Louis, Missouri.

Ryan Wingo is the No. 10 overall player and No. 3 receiver in the 2024 class. He was at Penn State last weekend for their White Out win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. However, he has been visiting other schools, which include Arkansas, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. Wingo will probably be making a few more visits to other schools. Still, the Fighting Irish and Razorbacks are the teams to watch. He has been to South Bend a few times, and his brother Ronnie was a running back at Arkansas.

–4- star RB Cedric Baxter, Edgewater High School, Orlando, Florida.

Cedric Baxter has been committed to the Texas Longhorns since August, but early on in the recruiting process, he was committed to the Florida State Seminoles. As a result, he will be at Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday when the Seminoles host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This visit marks his second one in three weeks was there on October 15th for an unofficial visit when they hosted the Clemson Tigers. Baxter has said he is 100% committed to the Longhorns, and there is no reason not to believe him. However, the Longhorns should be concerned, and the Seminoles are excited about his return to Tallahassee.

–4- star S Peyton Bowen. Denton Guyer, Denton, Texas

Peyton Bowen is a Notre Dame recruit and has been since January. Yet despite this, that has not kept other schools from pursuing him. Those schools include the Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Texas A&M Aggies. Last weekend, Bowen was at Autzen Stadium for the Ducks and UCLA Bruins showdown. Bowen said defensive coordinator Matt Powledge and head coach Dan Lanning have been courting him since they got to Oregon. But he also communicates with all the schools recruiting him. He is committed to the Fighting Irish and will play ball in South Bend despite the other school's best efforts.