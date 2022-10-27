ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

THE OFFSHORE WIND CELEBRATION

By Skylar Gaven
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 4 days ago

Yesterday it was announced that the port project for offshore wind is underway here in Humboldt county.

This afternoon (Oct. 27) locals, officials, and US Congressman Jared Huffman gathered at Woodley Island to celebrate a new partnership between Humboldt Bay Harbor District and Crowley Wind Services. This new partnership will help accelerate the process of the Port Project.

“This can absolutely honor labor, tribal, commercial fishing and community agreements in a way that is going to be just great,” Huffman said.

The Offshore Wind project will not only bring clean and renewable energy, but many union job opportunities for the community.

“Now, I expect this latest venture will provide many in Humboldt County with not just dozens, not just hundreds, but thousands of good paying jobs in an industry with tons of potential,” Huffman said.

This public-private partnership will support both federal and state government goals to develop more american offshore wind power and reduce greenhouse gas emissions…

“Clean energy production is obviously critical to meeting the world’s climate change, while providing the power that we need to continue to improve lives and grow the economy,” Huffman said.

The Humboldt Bay Harbor District is planning on completing the design and permitting by mid-2024.

“I think it confirms that the future is very bright in Humboldt County and for the north coast,” Huffman said.

The post THE OFFSHORE WIND CELEBRATION appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Arcata’s New Community Ambassador Program

Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- Three weeks ago the city of Arcata launched a new program, introducing what they call Community Ambassadors. Lead Ambassador Fhyre Phoenix says, “We are a friend to everybody and an enemy to no one.” The project’s main goal is to connect and serve the community. We talked to Sergeant Luke Scown, who […] The post Arcata’s New Community Ambassador Program appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with John Fullerton

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- John Kennedy O’Connor is joined in the studio by John Fullerton. One of the two candidates running for the Ward Three seat in the Eureka City Council November 8th election. The post Interview with John Fullerton appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Halloween Festivities at The Salvation Army

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – The Salvation Army in Eureka held a Halloween Harvest Festival this afternoon. Serving up cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs, and providing a variety of games. It was a family fun event organized by the non-profit organization. Before the pandemic, the Salvation Army in Eureka had small Halloween gatherings. Lieutenant Lorretta Dulay, […] The post Halloween Festivities at The Salvation Army appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with G. Mario Fernandez

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- John Kennedy O’Connor is joined in the studio by G. Mario Fernandez. One of the two candidates running for the Ward Three seat in the Eureka City Council November 8th election. The post Interview with G. Mario Fernandez appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Weott Residents Inconvenienced with Another Boil Water Notice

Weott, calif. (KIEM)- Residents in the community of Weott received another boil water notice last week. This comes after the first notice was issued just last August. Both residents and officials have become concerned with the water treatment plant in the small town. One resident called it “out of control”. The same Weott community resident, Matthew […] The post Weott Residents Inconvenienced with Another Boil Water Notice appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WEOTT, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Tiffany Hunt Nielsen

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Tiffany Hunt Nielsen. One of the two candidates running for the Office of Recorder-County Clerk and Registrar of Voters in the November 8 election… The post Interview with Tiffany Hunt Nielsen appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

“Boo at the Zoo”

Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation Executive Director, David Reed and Sequoia Zoo Foundation Director of Marketing & Events, Ashley M. Osia, are extremely excited to announce that the annual “Boo at the Zoo” event will be making its way into town this weekend. It has been celebrated for nearly 15 years. “Boo at the Zoo is, […] The post “Boo at the Zoo” appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Homeowner Grant Registration from the Calif. Earthquake Authority Now Open to Eureka Residents

Eureka residents are now able to apply for state grants of up to $3,000 to offset the cost of a seismic retrofit which can help lessen the potential for damage during an earthquake. Chief Mitigation Officer of the California Earthquake Authority, Janiele Maffei, sat down with Redwood News to explain the Bolt and Brace Program, […] The post Homeowner Grant Registration from the Calif. Earthquake Authority Now Open to Eureka Residents appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Not Your Everyday Haunted House: The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors

Arcata, calif. (KIEM)- The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors is back again this year for its annual fundraising event. This is a haunted house like no other. We got a chance to talk to Ken Beidleman, lead engineer at the Kinetic Sculpture Lab.  “It’s not chainsaws and zombies jumping out, going boo and running and chasing […] The post Not Your Everyday Haunted House: The Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Center for New Growth: Ketamine-Assisted Therapy is now an Option in Humboldt County

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Center for New Growth is a clinic devoted to transforming trauma into wholeness. The center is the first of its kind in Humboldt County, offering an unexpected drug to assist in their therapy. A psychoactive drug is used to heal trauma. This might come as unexpected, or possibly something you already […] The post Center for New Growth: Ketamine-Assisted Therapy is now an Option in Humboldt County appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Let Out Your Inner Child at the Redwood Discovery Museum’s Adult Night

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Redwood Discovery Museum is hosting adult night tomorrow night from 7 pm to 9 pm. The fundraising event will be serving drinks and welcoming adults to enjoy the museum, alongside local performers.  A chance for you to let out your inner child while also giving back to the community. That is what […] The post Let Out Your Inner Child at the Redwood Discovery Museum’s Adult Night appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt County gives Sara Bareilles a Warm Welcome Home

According to the Eureka Police Dept. at least 15,000 people gathered at Halvorsen park Sunday afternoon to welcome Sara Bareilles back home. The gates to the park opened at one o’clock. Music started around Some arrived hours before the show to save a good seat.  Blue Lake resident, mother, and huge Sara Bareilles fan, Laurie […] The post Humboldt County gives Sara Bareilles a Warm Welcome Home appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

October is National Arts & Humanities Month – Celebrate Local Artists

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- October is National Arts & Humanities month. The Humboldt Arts Council is celebrating by highlighting local artists and promoting the important role of art in our community. Humboldt County is home to more artist per capita than any other county in California and with such a large community of artists National Arts […] The post October is National Arts & Humanities Month – Celebrate Local Artists appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Make a New Fuzzy Friend at the Sequoia Humane Society

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Sequoia Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that works to prevent and reduce pet overpopulation. They offer spay and neuter education along with adoption, volunteer, and fostering programs. The goal is to prevent the overpopulation of the furry friends many of us have in our homes. Most of the animals at […] The post Make a New Fuzzy Friend at the Sequoia Humane Society appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

What we Know about Homelessness in Humboldt County from the Most Recent PIT Count

Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- Last month the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) gave a presentation to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors about the homelessness population in Humboldt County. The presentation discussed the most recent point in time (PIT) count done last January. This was the first PIT done since 2019 due to Covid-19. The […] The post What we Know about Homelessness in Humboldt County from the Most Recent PIT Count appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Fortuna Pumpkin Patch is Back

Fortuna, calif. (KIEM)- The Fortuna pumpkin patch is back again this year with the addition of a corn maze! A petting zoo featuring goats and baby piglets and an endless field of pumpkins are also awaiting you at the Fortuna pumpkin patch off Eel River Dr. “This is our second year for the pumpkin patch, […] The post The Fortuna Pumpkin Patch is Back appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Start off the Spooky Season at the Macabre Cabaret

If you’re looking for a thrilling night of entertainment, Dell’Arte International, the acclaimed theater company is presenting an eerie show this weekend in Blue Lake. A night of horror laughter and live music awaits you at the Macabre Cabaret this weekend. After two years of virtual performances, the Dell’Arte company is proud to be performing […] The post Start off the Spooky Season at the Macabre Cabaret appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
BLUE LAKE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
978
Followers
543
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy