ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Surging Jets look to end 12-game skid vs. rival Patriots

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122VoN_0ipRM23Y00
1 of 4

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Look around the New York Jets’ locker room to find someone who remembers what it was like to beat the New England Patriots — and you can’t.

There’s no one left.

The Jets have lost 12 straight to Bill Belichick’s bunch, with their most recent win coming in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Todd Bowles was the coach of that 26-20 overtime victory at MetLife Stadium, led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.

Current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was just a high school sophomore in Utah. Long snapper Thomas Hennessy, the Jets’ longest-tenured player, was a junior at Duke. And head coach Robert Saleh was the linebackers coach in Jacksonville.

Yep, it has been a while.

On Sunday, the surprising Jets (5-2) have a chance to end that skid and create a new storyline when they host the last-place Patriots (3-4). A victory would be New York’s fifth straight — which last happened, coincidentally, with that win over New England seven years ago.

“They’ve been the gold standard of the AFC East for a very, very long time,” Saleh said. “They’re not going anywhere as long as Coach Belichick is there. They’re not going anywhere. They’re not going to disappear.”

But the Jets could make the Patriots continue to fade a bit. And get a small measure of revenge in the process.

The previous time the teams squared off, the Patriots embarrassed the Jets 54-13 just over a year ago at Gillette Stadium. Saleh has downplayed that aspect all week, but the memory remains for his players and coaches.

“I remember the score, I remember a lot of things,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalled Thursday. “I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us. ... Been looking forward to this one.”

These Jets are also off to their best start since 2010, and the Patriots recognize that.

“It’s very clear with you watching the tape, they’ve figured out who they want to be, how they want to play and that they’re doing it,” Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater said. “Kudos to them, because I really think they’re doing a tremendous job and they’ve found an identity and they’re playing really good football — as good as anyone in the league right now. I’m not surprised by that at all.

“I think these things come and go in waves. It’s just the nature of the league.”

HUNTING PAPA BEAR

Belichick’s focus is on beating a division opponent, but he also could make some history by doing so.

The Patriots coach has another shot at breaking a tie with George Halas for second on the NFL’s career victories list. Belichick and Halas each have 324, including playoffs, with Don Shula (347) the only coach with more.

A victory Sunday would be Belichick’s 100th in the regular season against AFC East foes as coach of the Patriots.

MAC IS BACK

After being pulled from New England’s 33-14 loss to Chicago on Monday night, Mac Jones will return as the starting quarterback against New York.

Belichick made the announcement Thursday after evaluating Jones at practice. Jones missed three games with a high ankle sprain before returning — briefly — against the Bears. Rookie Bailey Zappe had filled in for Jones, but Belichick decided on going with Jones against the Jets and giving him a full week of snaps with the starters.

“He’s ready to do that,” Belichick said. “So that’s what he needs to prepare for the game, and that’s what our offensive unit needs. Everybody working together. So we’ll get that this week.”

Last week, Elijah Moore requested the Jets to trade him because of frustration in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he was getting.

The second-year wide receiver was kept home for New York’s win at Denver, but was back with the team this week — and will play against the Patriots.

Moore, who has only 16 catches after having 43 as a rookie, could see more work in the slot as opposed to primarily working on the outside.

“I know he’s happy to be back and ready to go,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I’m just excited to have him back.”

JAGS TO JETS

James Robinson had no carries in Jacksonville’s loss last week to the New York Giants. The third-year running back should see a much heavier workload now that he’s with the Jets.

Robinson was acquired Tuesday from the Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick, helping the Jets replace injured rookie Breece Hall. It was uncertain how much Robinson would be involved Sunday as he learns the Jets playbook, but he’ll be part of dual-threat backfield bunch with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson moving forward.

“I love the vibe,” Robinson said of joining the Jets. “There’s a lot of guys that want to win and I can see that. At practice I can see that, too. It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you, to go to 5-2 from 2-5.”

CENTER SHUFFLE

Patriots center David Andrews is out this week and remains in the concussion protocol after being injured late in last week’s loss to Chicago by a blindside block following an interception. It will be the first start he’s missed since 2020.

New England special assistant and offensive line coach Matt Patricia said backup James Ferentz will take his place. Ferentz has made seven career starts in various positions along the line during his five seasons in New England.

___

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow barely looked like himself, and it had nothing to do with any kind of silly costume or mask. The Browns made Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals almost unrecognizable. Under pressure from Cleveland’s defensive line from the first snap, Burrow had little time to throw and the Bengals were overmatched 32-13 on Monday night by the Browns, who ended a four-game losing streak and stayed unbeaten against Cincinnati’s quarterback. The Bengals (4-4) were down 25-0 in the fourth quarter before Burrow threw two touchdown passes that made the score a little less lopsided. The rest of this Halloween night was tilted Cleveland’s way.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. Scary, on Halloween. “It was one of those day where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Syracuse.com

Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach in the hot seat? (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Is former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett in the hot seat?. Hackett, the Denver Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, is the most likely NFL coach to get fired this season, according to the Sporting News. The Broncos beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, in London on Sunday but are still just 3-4 on the season and in third place in the AFC West behind the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs and 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Jets' Robert Saleh has 'full confidence' in Zach Wilson, not making QB change

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Monday Zach Wilson is his starting quarterback until further notice. "I’ve got full confidence in Zach, we all do," Saleh said coming off Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots that included Wilson throwing three interceptions, per the Jets' website. "It’s not like he hasn’t had bad games before, and he’s stepped up and followed it with good days. The way he preps and the way he practices and the questions he asks, we have faith that he’ll continue to find ways to get better."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson has tense reaction to Patriots' 13-game win streak vs. Jets

There are a few certainties in life: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots beating the New York Jets. The Patriots extended their win streak against the Jets to 13 games on Sunday with a 22-17 victory at MetLife Stadium. The Week 8 win improved the Patriots record to 4-3, one game behind the Jets and Miami Dolphins for second place in the AFC East.
The Associated Press

'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy. “We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen

Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach. His first job could be to decide the fate of football coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division after ending his first season in 2021 with five straight losses. The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Saturday, 41-27 to Arkansas.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Latavius Murray helps Broncos jolt Jaguars in London

Latavius Murray rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Denver Broncos to a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Russell Wilson returned from a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver's 16-9 loss to the New...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.” Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team’s best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries. “We’ve kind of decided to move on here,” Napier said Monday. “I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege. There’s certain expectations and standards that come with that. Obviously, he’s done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him nothing but the best. “But sometimes you have to make decisions in the best interest of the team and certainly Brenton, we’re going to do everything we can do to help him with his transition. But as simple as that, we’ve decided to move on.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: UGA, OSU, Tennessee make case for CFP 1

In their final games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee made compelling cases Saturday to start the race for the national championship in pole position. Save for about six sleepy minutes in the third quarter, the AP top-ranked Bulldogs romped past rival Florida. Georgia shrugged off the Gators’ third-quarter uprising and cruised home. The second-ranked Buckeyes faced a tougher test at No. 13 Penn State and found themselves down in the fourth quarter — for about 35 seconds. Ohio State ripped off 28 points in a little more than six minutes to leave Happy Valley with its best win of the season. The third-ranked Volunteers were the most impressive of all, blowing out No. 19 Kentucky in a tuneup for their showdown at Georgia next week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy