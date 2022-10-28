Wizards G Delon Wright has strained hamstring

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright (55) shoots against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Delon Wright has a strained right hamstring and the team said Thursday he will be re-evaluated in about three weeks.

Wright was injured in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s win over Detroit.

Wright is in his first season with Washington. He averaged 6.5 points and 22.8 minutes through his first four games.

The Wizards host Indiana on Friday night.

