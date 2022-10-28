ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice

 4 days ago
UPDATE: (Thursday: 4:45 p.m.) The man involved in the multi-county police chase that ended in a fatality has been identified as 23-year-old Ivan Hinojosa of Alice.

Jim Wells County Sheriffs say that the man raised a MPA MAC 11 towards the officers just before DPS, Jim Wells County Sheriffs and Alice Police opened fire on him.

Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

One Jim Wells County Sherriff's Deputy, an Alice Police Officer, and a DPS Trooper are placed on paid administrative leave.

—————————————————

One man is dead following a vehicle pursuit that began in Jim Hogg County and ended in the city of Alice.

Authorities were still on the scene of the deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

It happened on Commerce Street near Industrial Boulevard, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties when officers tried to pull him over.

Officers used spike strips to get the vehicle to stop, but the driver then fled from the police on foot.

Police officers shot the man as investigators say the suspect had a gun with him at the time of the incident.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and Texas Rangers are now investigating the case.

Officials said the suspect's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back with Action Ten NEws for more updates.

