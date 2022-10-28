ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
65-year-old Mooresville woman dies when car collides with dump truck, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 65-year-old woman was killed at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday when her car hit an industrial dump truck in the 800 block of River Highway in Mooresville, police said.

Paramedics took Toni Barbara Cunningham, of Mooresville, to CMC Main in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. She later died, police said.

The truck driver did not get hurt.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

