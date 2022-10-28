Read full article on original website
Woman charged with hit-and-run in fatal Fayetteville pedestrian crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was charged with felony hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:35 p.m., Fayetteville police officers arrived to a pedestrian hit call at along the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle. Officers found Mark E....
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
jocoreport.com
Crash Seriously Injures I-95 Driver
FOUR OAKS – One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle accident Saturday night on Interstate 95 just south of Four Oaks. A Jeep was traveling southbound when the driver reportedly tried to pass another vehicle by veering onto the shoulder. As he did, he clipped the bumper of the southbound car in front of him, lost control, and flipped over the center median guardrail.
Investigation underway for mobile home fire in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday night of a mobile home fire on the 5000 block of Eubanks Road in Kinston. Murry Stroud, Lenoir County Emergency Services Director, said residents were home when the fire started but was able to escape without injuries. Stroud said the Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s […]
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
cbs17
Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro crash identified as 55-year-old
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The bicyclist who died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday has been identified. Gary Allen Edenfield, 55, of Goldsboro was struck around 3:52 p.m. while on a bicycle in the 1200 block of East Beech Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire
UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn't completly lost in fire
WITN
DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
cbs17
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
cbs17
Dad to be charged after Johnson County toddler dies in shooting
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office announced it would authorize criminal charges against the father of a child who died from a gunshot wound to the head. County District Attorney Susan Doyle said Warren Tyler Oser, father of two-year-old Warren Bennett Oser, would be...
WITN
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
cbs17
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
WITN
Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Goldsboro
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
cbs17
Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
cbs17
Images show thief in Halloween sloth costume robbing Clayton store, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who robbed a Clayton store used a Halloween costume as a disguise during the theft early Halloween morning, police said. The break-in and theft happened late Sunday and early Monday at a pizza shop in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center at 11711 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton, according to a news release from Clayton police.
WITN
Greenville names new police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
