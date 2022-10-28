Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Related
1310kfka.com
Girl dead, 11 hurt in underage impaired driving crash in Aurora
A girl has died and 11 others were hurt in an impaired driving crash in Aurora Saturday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy was impaired while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he crashed at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said 11 people, ranging in age from 6 months to 31 years old, were hurt in the crash. All were hospitalized with various injuries, some of which were considered “life-threatening.” Police said a 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle driven by the underage teen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
kiowacountypress.net
Arrests made in murder in northern Boulder County
Sunday, shortly after midnight, a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that he suspected of DUI in unincorporated Larimer County. The vehicle eluded the deputy in the Berthoud area and was last seen southbound on Highway 287, near Highway 56, when the LCSO deputy stopped pursuing.
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Mother, child found dead after Lakewood apartment fire
At least two people have died and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.
A dozen injured in Aurora accident, 12-year-old dies
Police have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash that left a total of 12 people injured in Aurora on Saturday. The injured included numerous teenagers and ranged in age from a 6-month-old infant to 31-year-old man. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash...
1310kfka.com
Fatal Car Jacking
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, suspect still at large
Officers were called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that has left four people dead and now, the person they suspect to be responsible is still at large.
KRDO
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver
Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
4 people killed, children unhurt in shooting at home in Aurora; suspect at large
The suspect in the shooting was identified by police as 21-year-old Joseph Castorena. He is described as 5-foot-4, with dark hair and a lion tattoo on his neck.
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
2 dead in southeast Denver shooting; victims identified
Police in Denver are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on the southeast side of the city early Sunday morning.
Police investigate fatal crash in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a fatal auto pedestrian crash that happened in the 9600 block of East 96th Avenue late Thursday night. According to CCPD, a pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck by the driver of commercial...
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe
Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Comments / 0