Loveland, CO

1310kfka.com

Girl dead, 11 hurt in underage impaired driving crash in Aurora

A girl has died and 11 others were hurt in an impaired driving crash in Aurora Saturday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy was impaired while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he crashed at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said 11 people, ranging in age from 6 months to 31 years old, were hurt in the crash. All were hospitalized with various injuries, some of which were considered “life-threatening.” Police said a 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle driven by the underage teen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AURORA, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Arrests made in murder in northern Boulder County

Sunday, shortly after midnight, a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that he suspected of DUI in unincorporated Larimer County. The vehicle eluded the deputy in the Berthoud area and was last seen southbound on Highway 287, near Highway 56, when the LCSO deputy stopped pursuing.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

A dozen injured in Aurora accident, 12-year-old dies

Police have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash that left a total of 12 people injured in Aurora on Saturday. The injured included numerous teenagers and ranged in age from a 6-month-old infant to 31-year-old man. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Fatal Car Jacking

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting Sunday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver

Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police investigate fatal crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a fatal auto pedestrian crash that happened in the 9600 block of East 96th Avenue late Thursday night. According to CCPD, a pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck by the driver of commercial...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe

Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 
AURORA, CO

