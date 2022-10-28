Read full article on original website
Texas Tech – Kansas game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Kansas at Jones Stadium will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Texas Tech is 21-3 in the all-time series with the Jayhawks. Kansas has won twice in Lubbock but the last win at Jones AT&T Stadium came in 2001. […]
Bears hope to continue to bring pressure against Sooners
The last time Baylor saw a Jeff Lebby coached offense was in the Sugar Bowl, and it wasn’t pretty for Ole Miss. The Bears completely wrecked the Rebels’ attack as they sacked quarterbacks 10 times to spark a 21-7 win on New Year’s Day. After amassing a...
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening. It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals. Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17 Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks...
Waco Rowing Regatta to bring some 1,000 rowers to Brazos River on Sunday
The inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by Waco Rowing Center will float through town on Sunday, bringing a widely loved sport to the Brazos River. The event is expected to draw thousands of guests to Waco’s riverfront, with about 1,000 participants registered to race, said Matt Scheuritzel, rowing coach and executive director of the Waco Rowing Center.
Baylor OC Jeff Grimes Named as Auburn Coaching Target
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has been one of the top coordinators in college football over the last couple of years as the Baylor play-caller, and it has garnered him plenty of attention. Now, with Auburn firing Bryan Harsin on Monday, there is gonna be a whole new crop of...
Texas Tech football: Quick thoughts on disappointing loss to Baylor
Full disclosure, I try not to blog when I’m angry. And after Saturday night’s 45-17 pants wetting by the Texas Tech football team at the hands of Baylor, I was fuming. There’s no other program in the Big 12 that I hate losing to more than Baylor. Part of it is that when I was a student, Baylor was the laughingstock of the conference and I came of age as a Tech fan believing the saying that I once saw on a bumper sticker in Lubbock: I’d rather be on probation than lose to Baylor.
10 Things: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17
2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.
Baylor LB Matt Jones Calls Texas Tech Fans ‘Fake Fans’
Baylor beat Texas Tech 45-17 on Saturday night Lubbock, but the final score does not do the game justice. Baylor only held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored 21-unanswered points to end the game and seal the huge victory. And after the game, at least...
Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
Baylor silences crowd in win over Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — 60,705 fans packed into Jones AT&T Stadium as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday Night in Lubbock. A sold-out crowd on a black-out game was supposed to bring an electric atmosphere. Heck, Patrick Mahomes was even being added to the Tech Ring of Honor, but Baylor players didn't seem to be bothered.
Twice the McGhees means double the trouble for Baylor's opponents
When Elise McGhee was going through the college recruiting process, she figured she’d never sign with BU. More like ABBU — Anybody But Baylor University. Elise wanted to carve out her own name, her own path. She didn’t want to be in the shadow of her older sister, Kara, who was already on the Baylor volleyball roster at the time.
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Irons Middle School football team will have a game with Atkins Middle School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
Waco-area news briefs: Collen to speak at Waco Rotary Club
November’s science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more. Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6,...
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
LETTERS: Taxes too high, better appraisal balance needed; Waco, Baylor still awash in gender inequality
I was very disappointed to read in the paper recently that the tax burden is now going to be placed more on landlords. I am happy older homeowners are getting a break because I fall in that category, too, but my main source of income is from my residential rental property. I have nine rent houses in North Waco and several of them are over 100 years old and not always in the most desirable neighborhood.
FiberMax celebrates 25 years in West Texas cotton
LUBBOCK, Texas — Earlier this month, BASF marked its 25th anniversary since the introduction of the FiberMax cotton seed brand in Lubbock with a two-day event. According to a press release from BASF, cotton supporters gathered on October 5th at the FiberMax Center for Discovery to share a meal and memories to help celebrate the starting point of an iconic cotton seed brand.
