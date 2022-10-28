Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
Steven Pankey convicted of kidnapping, felony murder in Jonelle Matthews' 1984 disappearance
A Weld County jury Monday found Steve Pankey guilty of felony murder and second-degree kidnapping for the 1984 disappearance and death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from her Greeley home a few days before Christmas. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years. The jury acquitted Pankey of first-degree, premeditated murder. Felony murder is a killing that occurs while committing another felony. The jury agreed on a sentence enhancer of using a deadly weapon during a kidnapping. ...
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
1310kfka.com
Fatal Car Jacking
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
Triple death reported in Gateway neighborhood
Denver police are investigating a triple death in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday night, according to a tweet from the police department. Officials reported the three deaths in the 4500 block of Kittredge Street around 6:30 p.m. Investigators tweeted out an update just after noon Monday saying the deaths were "possibly a drug overdose," but gave no other details. The medical examiner will release the victims' ID's as well as the cause of death, police said. This is a developing story and updates will come as they are made available.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, suspect still at large
Officers were called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that has left four people dead and now, the person they suspect to be responsible is still at large.
1310kfka.com
Evidence Exists to Try McNeil for Murder
An evidentiary hearing took place, on Wednesday, resulting from the murder of Danielle Hopton in February of 2021. Her murder took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500 block of East Drake Road. An arrest was made in the case after police determined that her ex-boyfriend, Stephen McNeil, was a person of interest in the case. On Wednesday, the District Attorney presented the evidence that they feel solidifies the case against McNeil. The judge determined that enough evidence exists to hold McNeil over for trial. His next court date will be December 12th.
‘He was very violent,’ family member says suspect had criminal history
A family member of multiple people killed in a shooting early Sunday told FOX31 and Channel 2 the wanted suspect had made threats in the past.
2 dead in southeast Denver shooting; victims identified
Police in Denver are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on the southeast side of the city early Sunday morning.
Fatal shooting leaves two dead in Denver
Denver police have opened a homicide investigation into an overnight shooting that left two people dead. The incident occurred in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, the Denver Police Department said on social media shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police initially announced one victim, but did not know their condition. They later found a second victim, who was taken to an area hospital. The department confirmed several hours later that both victims had died. There have not been any arrests and the department did not provide any information about a suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. This is a developing story.
1310kfka.com
Girl dead, 11 hurt in underage impaired driving crash in Aurora
A girl has died and 11 others were hurt in an impaired driving crash in Aurora Saturday night. Police said a 15-year-old boy was impaired while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he crashed at South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive. Police said 11 people, ranging in age from 6 months to 31 years old, were hurt in the crash. All were hospitalized with various injuries, some of which were considered “life-threatening.” Police said a 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the stolen vehicle driven by the underage teen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
KRDO
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
A dozen injured in Aurora accident, 12-year-old dies
Police have confirmed a 12-year-old girl died in a crash that left a total of 12 people injured in Aurora on Saturday. The injured included numerous teenagers and ranged in age from a 6-month-old infant to 31-year-old man. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash...
Do you recognize this woman? Unidentified body found in 1973
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in 1973.
