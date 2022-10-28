Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?
A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
Traffic Trouble: Busy Stretch of Mulberry Street to Be Closed Oct 28-31
Road closures don't often make for "hot news," but when it comes to a pretty important stretch of a major artery in Fort Collins, an exception is made. The City of Fort Collins put out a release on the day before the closure, which doesn't give travelers a lot of notice, especially with Halloween festivities happening during the timeframe.
broomfieldleader.com
Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield
Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
I-25 reopens near 6th Avenue in Denver after 3 vehicle crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are back open after a crash on Friday morning.
denverite.com
Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom
Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident
A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
Pedestrian hit, killed by commercial vehicle
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a commercial motor vehicle late Thursday night in Commerce City.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
1310kfka.com
Loveland Ski Area to open this Thursday
Loveland Ski Area will open this Thursday now that snowpack is in good shape. This marks the third Colorado ski resort to open for the season after Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park. Loveland ski area will be open seven days a week until early May. The Department of Agriculture said the state’s snowpack is 33% above its season-to-date norm.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Growing pains: As Broomfield builds out, officials eye infill, redevelopment
Colorado’s youngest and fastest-growing county is smack in the middle of coming-of-age growing pains. The city and county of Broomfield’s population grew by roughly 32% from 2010 to 2020, according to the state demography office, from 56,000 residents to 74,000 residents. While that growth is expected to slow over the next decade, state officials predict that another 19,000 people will be added to Broomfield’s population by 2030.
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Take A Peek Inside Tom Cruise’s Colorado Mansion Up For Sale. This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller. The garage on this property makes me super jealous. Check out this amazing Loveland home on Boyd Lake.
Westbound I-70 reopens at Georgetown after deadly crash
Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Georgetown because of a deadly crash.
1310kfka.com
Fatal Car Jacking
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
1310kfka.com
Loveland man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified
A man, who was killed in a motorcycle crash late last month, has been identified. The Larimer County Coroner said 58-year-old George Pierce of Loveland died from multiple blunt force traumas, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pierce was turning when a vehicle pulled into his path from a parking lot and struck him near the 600 block of East 29th Street on September 24. Pierce, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
2 dead in southeast Denver shooting; victims identified
Police in Denver are investigating a double homicide after a shooting on the southeast side of the city early Sunday morning.
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Snow causes parts of I-70 and CO 82 to close west of Denver
Snow west of Denver caused parts of Interstate 70 and CO 82 to close Wednesday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. I-70 closed in both directions between Vail Pass Summit (Exit 190) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) due to safety concerns just after 8 p.m. An accumulation of...
