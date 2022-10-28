ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Will Fort Collins Embrace These Dutch-Inspired Roundabouts in the ‘Montava’ Area?

A new community development is getting off the ground in northeast Fort Collins, and they will be installing "new to us" intersections in two places. How do they work?. Roundabouts, roundabouts, roundabouts. If you want to get people fired up, start talking about roundabouts. "There are too many," "Nobody knows how to use them," are the most common "beefs" about them. These roundabouts will be about making things safer for bikes and pedestrians. Will it mean, "easier?"
FORT COLLINS, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield

Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
BROOMFIELD, CO
denverite.com

Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom

Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Ski Area to open this Thursday

Loveland Ski Area will open this Thursday now that snowpack is in good shape. This marks the third Colorado ski resort to open for the season after Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park. Loveland ski area will be open seven days a week until early May. The Department of Agriculture said the state’s snowpack is 33% above its season-to-date norm.
LOVELAND, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Growing pains: As Broomfield builds out, officials eye infill, redevelopment

Colorado’s youngest and fastest-growing county is smack in the middle of coming-of-age growing pains. The city and county of Broomfield’s population grew by roughly 32% from 2010 to 2020, according to the state demography office, from 56,000 residents to 74,000 residents. While that growth is expected to slow over the next decade, state officials predict that another 19,000 people will be added to Broomfield’s population by 2030.
BROOMFIELD, CO
1310kfka.com

Fatal Car Jacking

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, indicated that 23 year-old Martin Cerda and 24 year-old Adrianna Vargas were arrested early Sunday Morning. Each were allegedly involved in a fatal car jacking incident. The suspects came to the attention of police when a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop their vehicle due to suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The vehicle did not stop for police which resulted in a police pursuit. The suspect vehicle was successful in getting away from police. However, later in the evening, an abandoned vehicle was reported in Boulder County. At about the same time, police also received reports of a 21-year-old female being treated at the local hospital for a life-threatening gun shot wound. They 21-year-old did not survive her injuries. Police eventually located the suspects, in a camper trailer, and with the assistance of SWAT, were able to take them into custody.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified

A man, who was killed in a motorcycle crash late last month, has been identified. The Larimer County Coroner said 58-year-old George Pierce of Loveland died from multiple blunt force traumas, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pierce was turning when a vehicle pulled into his path from a parking lot and struck him near the 600 block of East 29th Street on September 24. Pierce, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO

