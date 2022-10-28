ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

Report: Brothers charged in deadly migrant shooting have bonds lowered

By Fernie Ortiz
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqeVh_0ipRKbbC00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The two brothers charged in a shooting that left a migrant man dead and a migrant woman wounded have had their bonds reduced.

According to Marfa Public Radio, District Judge Roy Ferguson agreed to lower the bonds from $250,000 to $50,000 for Mark Sheppard and $75,000 for Mike Sheppard.

Mike Sheppard was a warden at the troubled West Texas Detention Facility, where he faced abuse allegations, and Mark Sheppard worked for the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office.

After posting separate $250,000 bonds, the Sheppard twins again were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Sept. 27 shooting. They were held on new $250,000 bonds, Marfa Public Radio reported.

Related content

The two victims were part of a large group that stopped at a water reservoir a few miles south of Sierra Blanca, Texas. Mike Sheppard allegedly shot at them while hunting for game.

Marfa Public Radio reported on Thursday that during the virtual hearing — the brothers appearing separately from the Brewster and Presidio County jails — defense attorneys claimed the bond requirements were “illegal and oppressive.” At the same time, a prosecutor warned against lowering the bond amounts, saying, “What they did is horrible,” and “they’re a huge danger to the public.”

The survivors of the shooting were in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at two El Paso-area detention facilities, but they were released Monday evening, according to Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, which is representing seven of the migrants.

Marisa Limon Garza, executive director of Las Americas, told Border Report on Monday that they are seeking a U visa certification for all the “victim-witnesses,” adding that they can be supportive of this investigation.

A U visa allows victims of crimes like trafficking or domestic abuse who are unauthorized immigrants to remain in the country if they are helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

Before their release, Border Report reached out to ICE for the status of the detainees. A spokeswoman acknowledged Border Report’s request but did not respond.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Limon said her organization is expecting the migrants to be able to remain in the United States for now.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal shooting. A DPS spokesman on Monday said the investigation is ongoing and no new information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to fire at westside gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A female subject was reported to have intentionally started a fire near the fuel pumps of a convenience store at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street in west El Paso. The incident happened on October 10, 2022, at approximately 8:33 pm, to which El Paso Fire Department units responded. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso to become veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious death’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Central El Paso. Police were called out to the 5600 block of Webster — near Interstate 10 and Paisano — at about about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members had been concerned when they had not heard from a 75-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Traffic closures in El Paso County for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 4

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of October 30 to November 4. Scroll below the tweet. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1586564541797629952. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Serious crash near UTEP sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities have confirmed that a car accident early Monday morning near UTEP sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso Police told KTSM the accident happened near the 1700 block of Hawthorne Street at 2:17 a.m. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were called to the scene to conduct […]
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Authorities respond to report of another abandoned vessel in Isla Mujeres

Isla Mujeres, Q. R. — Authorities in Isla Mujeres responded to the report of an abandoned vessel near Isla Blanca on the mainland. On Saturday morning, area residents located the empty boat near the beach area of Isla Blanca around 8:00 a.m. Police found the boat, however, all traces...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso Saturday night. Officials say the death happened on the 5600 block of Webster avenue, which intersects Paisano drive. The Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso police department is currently investigating the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One dead in rollover crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's are currently at the scene of a severe crash that resulted in serious injuries. It happened Saturday morning along Loop 375 and mile marker 19. All eastbound traffic is closed while the investigation in ongoing. This is a developing story, we will...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021. Arredondo is accused of: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy