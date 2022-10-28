Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. But Mariota and the Falcons got just the break they were looking for when Piñeiro missed wide left.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Should you bet AGAINST the Giants vs. the Seahawks?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week eight matchup between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. He believes Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will have a big impact on the their offensive game and he likes the Seahawks -3.
FOX Sports
Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start
DETROIT (AP) — In each of the first two years of Dan Campbell’s tenure with the Detroit Lions, he’s had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
Packers searching for answers after 4th consecutive loss
Green Bay is two games below .500 for the first time in coach Matt LaFleur's four-year tenure after falling 27-17 at Buffalo. The offense isn't showing enough balance. The Packers have some major holes general manager Brian Gutekunst could try to address before Tuesday's trade deadline. The Packers are hoping they can respond the same way they did in 2016. That's the previous time they lost four straight games. Green Bay responded to that slump with eight straight wins before falling in the NFC championship game. ...
FOX Sports
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
FOX Sports
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
FOX Sports
Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didn’t hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday. Peterson and Hicks appreciate being with the...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Browns bully Bengals on Monday Night Football
The Cleveland Browns (3-5) continued their undefeated stretch against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) to close out Week 8 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football. There was no love lost between these classic rivals, and after the win, the Bengals lead the all-time series 51-47. Cleveland...
FOX Sports
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
FOX Sports
Bears continue roster overhaul with Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears weren't done selling after all. Less than a week after trading away veteran Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears agreed to terms on a trade that sends defensive cornerstone Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for second and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, as reported by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
FOX Sports
Pederson: QB Lawrence, Jaguars 'going to grow together'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has been steadfast in his belief that Trevor Lawrence needs more time to reach his potential. Pederson wants to see Lawrence in his second season in the same system and with the same coaches and at least some of the same receivers. That notion does little to appease Lawrence’s doubters, who seem to be growing by the week, multiplying with every careless turnover or head-scratching throw.
Dick Vitale says Auburn should hire Jackson State's Deion Sanders
The Tigers fired their second head coach in less than two years on Monday.
FOX Sports
Bucs place Barrett on IR, add 2 players to practice squad
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad. Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons.
FOX Sports
No. 4 Michigan routs Michigan State, bad blood spills over into tunnel scuffle
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan State players roughed up defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
FOX Sports
Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. In exchange for the star defender, Baltimore is sending 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, NFL Network reported. Smith, the NFL leader in...
FOX Sports
McCaffrey a triple threat; Dolphins WRs unstoppable: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is the best weekly soap opera on television. Watching our favorite teams experience the ups and downs of an 18-week regular season takes us on an emotional roller coaster that we hope ends in a title run. Although it is still too early to determine which teams are built for the long haul, Week 8 provided us with another opportunity to see some of the elite squads separate from the pack.
Comments / 0