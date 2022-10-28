Read full article on original website
Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween Spirit
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
Sidewalk closure in Oneonta starts Wednesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A sidewalk closure is in place for residents in Oneonta, from Main Street to Church Street, in Oneonta. A private contractor will be working at 47 Chestnut Street from, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this time, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed.
City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
Demolition on Clark Mills building hit by lightning begins Tuesday
CLARK MILLS, N.Y. -- Demolition of a vacant mill building on Main Street in Clark Mills on Main Street is set to begin Tuesday. In June, the building caught fire after being struck by lightning which led to the decision to take the four-story building down. Demolition is scheduled to...
Rome Health hosting public tour of new medical center Thursday
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health will have an open house on Thursday, open to the public to tour its new $11.4 million Medical Center. The new Medical Center will bring primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy in one location. Providers from the hospital’s off-campus locations will move...
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome
Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
New York state marching band show: Westmoreland, Phoenix tie for 2nd in small school 2 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- CNY rivals Phoenix and Westmoreland shared a spot near the top of the state on Sunday. Each school posted an 88.4 to tie for second place in the small school 2 division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship meet at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse University.
New York state marching band show: RFA takes 7th place in large school 3 division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Rome Free Academy finished in seventh place in the large school 3 class of the 2022 New York State Field Band Association state meet on Sunday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Black Knights earned a mark of 77.1. Other Central New York entrants were Indian River...
Cooperstown fire destroys entire home
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- A resident in Cooperstown is without a home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon. Cooperstown Fire Chief, Mike Molloy told NewsChannel 2 that the homeowner had just finished mowing the lawn and parked his mower next to the attached garage when the mower suddenly caught fire, spread up the side of the garage and onto the roof. It then spread into the home as well.
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
Former longtime NEWSChannel 2 employee, Ginger DiNitto, dies
UTICA, N.Y. -- Longtime former NEWSChannel 2 employee, Ginger DiNitto, died on Wednesday. DiNitto started in NEWSChannel 2's Traffic Department in 1969 and retired in the mid-2000s. She was not only a valued employee but co-workers say she was "as nice as they come." The team at NEWChannel 2 expresses...
Sourdough bakery opening storefront in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. Husband and wife duo Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg plan to open the shop in February.
New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
$600K home in Onondaga: See 156 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales were back up slightly last week, with 156 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath raised ranch in the Town of Onondaga that sold for $600,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
Help Support One Upstate New York Family After ‘Final Destination’ Style Accident
When a surgeon describes an accident as "something out of Final Destination," you know you're lucky and blessed to still be alive. The Franklin family needs your help recovering after such a crazy moment. On Tuesday October 25th, 2022, Cliff's wife Krista received a phone call every family dreads. The...
New traffic pattern at Route 365 intersection in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Starting the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the traffic light on Route 365 in Rome near the intersection with South James Street and Lamphear Road will be deactivated and new U-turns will be in place. Drivers are advised to follow the signs along the new traffic...
Herkimer foundation selling wreaths to support student scholarships
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation are having its annual wreath sale from Monday until Nov. 10. The money raised goes to support scholarships for local students. Each wreath is 16 to 18 inches large and professionally decorated with a large bow. They cost $20...
