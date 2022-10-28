UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO