Ilion, NY

Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween Spirit

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
Sidewalk closure in Oneonta starts Wednesday

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A sidewalk closure is in place for residents in Oneonta, from Main Street to Church Street, in Oneonta. A private contractor will be working at 47 Chestnut Street from, Nov. 2 until Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. During this time, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed.
City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest

ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
Rome Health hosting public tour of new medical center Thursday

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health will have an open house on Thursday, open to the public to tour its new $11.4 million Medical Center. The new Medical Center will bring primary care, surgical specialists, diagnostic testing and a pharmacy in one location. Providers from the hospital’s off-campus locations will move...
Update: 50th annual New York State Field Band Competition held at JMA Wireless Dome

Update: At approximately 10:54 p.m. on October 30, the NYS Field Band Conference announced via Twitter that the following groups won their divisions:. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The weekend of October 30 is more than just a Halloween celebration to marching band participants, friends and family. Around this date, every year, it is an important competition for every “bandie” in New York…states.
Cooperstown fire destroys entire home

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- A resident in Cooperstown is without a home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon. Cooperstown Fire Chief, Mike Molloy told NewsChannel 2 that the homeowner had just finished mowing the lawn and parked his mower next to the attached garage when the mower suddenly caught fire, spread up the side of the garage and onto the roof. It then spread into the home as well.
Student stabs classmate multiple times at Proctor High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a student was stabbed multiple times by a classmate during a fight at Proctor High School Monday morning. Police say staff at the school were notified about a fight in the hallway and came out to find a 17-year-old student stabbing an 18-year-old classmate.
Former longtime NEWSChannel 2 employee, Ginger DiNitto, dies

UTICA, N.Y. -- Longtime former NEWSChannel 2 employee, Ginger DiNitto, died on Wednesday. DiNitto started in NEWSChannel 2's Traffic Department in 1969 and retired in the mid-2000s. She was not only a valued employee but co-workers say she was "as nice as they come." The team at NEWChannel 2 expresses...
New York state marching band show: Cicero-North Syracuse wins National Division (photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The celestial star of the Cicero-North Syracuse marching band shone brightest of all Sunday night. The Northstars capped a season of start-to-finish excellence by winning the National Division of the New York State Field Band Conference championship show at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the fourth state crown in school history and the first in the top division since 1987.
New traffic pattern at Route 365 intersection in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Starting the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the traffic light on Route 365 in Rome near the intersection with South James Street and Lamphear Road will be deactivated and new U-turns will be in place. Drivers are advised to follow the signs along the new traffic...
Herkimer foundation selling wreaths to support student scholarships

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation are having its annual wreath sale from Monday until Nov. 10. The money raised goes to support scholarships for local students. Each wreath is 16 to 18 inches large and professionally decorated with a large bow. They cost $20...
