Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
P’burg council members need to keep their promise on warehouse development | Letter
When the Phillipsburg Democratic Committee announced its slate of candidates for November 2021, the committee stated on its campaign page that the candidates “believed Phillipsburg (should not have)… warehouses blocking the waterfront.”. We are hoping that town council members remain true to this campaign promise and do not...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD school board to vote on appointing acting superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night. The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent. Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday. The school board...
3 Bethlehem Area schools added to program for families facing housing insecurity
An expanded partnership between New Bethany Ministries and Bethlehem Area School District aims to get more students dealing with housing insecurity the support they need. Bethlehem Area School District board members in August voted to increase the number of New Bethany Ministries housing advocate positions to include three more schools.
WFMZ-TV Online
Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities moves its offices to Seton Hall on Chew Street
The Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities office is moving to an area of need in downtown Allentown. As of Tuesday, Catholic Charities will be at 402 W. Chew St., across from St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital. The center city neighborhood is home to many people who rely on Catholic Charities,...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Lehigh County’s technical school shut after it receives threat
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute closed for the day on Friday morning after a threat, the North Whitehall Township school posted on its website. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. The closure was “out of an abundance of caution,” the school said. A Lehigh County emergency dispatch supervisor said...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to force two others to commit sex acts at knifepoint. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County...
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
Lehigh County school evacuated due to ‘ongoing incident’
A school in Lehigh County was evacuated Monday afternoon due to an “ongoing incident,” fire officials said. Children and adults were seen outside Lehigh Christian Academy, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, with fire trucks and numerous ambulances in the parking lot. Crews were called for...
Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church
A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
wdiy.org
Berks County Directs Deputies to Ask More Questions to Voters Dropping off Mail-in Ballots
Berks County is facing criticism from the Department of State for directing sheriff deputies to question voters at drop-off locations. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports the county has just added more questions for deputies to ask voters. (Original air-date: 10/29/22)
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Surprising Truth About the Future of Social Security
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state. - The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats
CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
thebrownandwhite.com
Sheetz comes to Bethlehem
A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
