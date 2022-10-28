ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD school board to vote on appointing acting superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night. The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent. Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday. The school board...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown diocese to permanently close landmark North Catasauqua Catholic church

A Northampton County Catholic church has closed permanently due to a declining amount of parishioners and rising maintenance costs, according to the Diocese of Allentown. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, now being maintained by St. John Fisher Parish, closed this past Friday in North Catasauqua. Parishioners learned about the closure during weekend Masses.
CATASAUQUA, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Surprising Truth About the Future of Social Security

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state. - The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic church in Catasauqua closes

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
CATASAUQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats

CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
COATESVILLE, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Sheetz comes to Bethlehem

A Sheetz convenience store is coming to the Bethlehem area, offering a fast, casual restaurant with a drive-through and gas station. The new store will be placed in a vacant lot at 1720 E. Fourth St. within the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park. On Oct. 26, the Bethlehem zoning board heard...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy