Ashburn, VA

fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police

An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Pedestrian killed in crash in Prince William Co.

A pedestrian has died in Prince William County, Virginia, after a driver struck them while exiting Interstate 95 on Friday night, according to police. In a statement, police said they identified Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, a resident of Dumfries, as the victim who later died in a hospital. Investigators said he was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway at the time of the crash.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

18-year-old shot, killed near Woodbridge business

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday evening in Woodbridge. Police responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway after receiving the call about the shooting. Officers found 18-year-old Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar of Woodbridge in the parking lot of a business. The victim was taken to […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA

