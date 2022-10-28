Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
NBC Washington
Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police
WTOP
Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building
Local authorities arrest Pentagon police officer for allegedly selling cocaine
The Arlington County Police Department arrested and charged a Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer with dealing cocaine following an investigation.
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in crash in Prince William Co.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Baltimore County police investigate fatal shooting in Parkville
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting on early Sunday morning that left one person dead in Parkville.
Multiple sheds, trailer burglarized at Woodbridge church, various lawn-care equipment stolen
Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
Collision in Howard County leaves one dead, three injured
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Saturday evening that left one person dead and three others injured.
Murder Suspect Apprehended Days After Man Is Found Shot To Death In Waldorf: Sheriff
Authorities say that a wanted suspect is in custody after a 60-year-old man was found gunned down overnight in Charles County in what appears to be a premeditated incident, the sheriff’s office announced. Mehki Joseph Smith, 23, of Waldorf, was identified as a suspect and apprehended on a murder...
Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge
18-year-old shot, killed near Woodbridge business
