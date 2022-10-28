Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
Chimney fire forces evacuation of Billings West High
The evacuation was ordered at 1:30 p.m., and the school's student resource officer and an administrator put out the fire before Billings firefighters arrived.
Paul From The Breakfast Flakes Reads Up On Billings High School Psych Curriculum
I had a chance over the weekend to look at a couple more books offered by Billings school district two that your kids use. I wonder sometimes if I'm really doing any good looking at these at letting people know what I think. I really believe that every parent should choose what's best for their child. Some parents may not be as involved as others, and some just leave it up to the district's decision-makers.
Burned Red Lodge firefighter Dan Steffensen heals and advocates for others
It’s been a year since a Red Lodge firefighter, Dan Steffensen was welcomed back home to Montana after being burned while fighting the Harris Fire. Now, he’s helping to advocate for other volunteers.
Billings School District 2 Sharing Curriculum With The Breakfast Flakes
I have to skip out early today but I wanted to give you all an update on the Billings school district two curriculum. I picked up the books yesterday from the director of the curriculum and he is going above the bar to help me. I really like his approach.
West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof
BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof. A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route. The Billings...
Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”
1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament’s charitable organization helps to open new skatepark in Hardin today
HARDIN, Mont. – A new skatepark will open Saturday in Hardin, Montana. This project was a collaborative effort between area youth, Jeff Ament’s Montana Pool Service, the City of Hardin and nonprofits. Ament is from Big Sandy and is also the co-founder of Pearl Jam. Ament started Montana...
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
Clark Avenue Halloween costs pretty penny, but is labor of love
Being a Clark Avenue homeowner is a little more expensive in October, as thousands descend upon the Billings street expecting large Halloween displays and candy at every stop.
Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights
BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
Montana State Billings drops to 0-15 in GNAC volleyball
LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings dropped to 0-15 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball Saturday night with a five-set setback against Saint Martins. The Saints (13-11, 3-11) defeated the Yellowjackets (7-17, 0-15) 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 16-14 after losing the first two sets. Three St. Martin's players...
Crime prevention center in Billings once again taking packages for the holidays
BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
Strong Gusty Winds
Strong to gusty southwest winds will affect the Livingston and Nye areas through Wednesday morning, occasionally reaching 60 mph. Drivers of high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers, may find travel difficult and hazardous.
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?
With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
Forced out by floods: Fromberg woman leaves home 4 months after flooding
Montana’s high housing prices put a new home out of reach and Bandy had to make the hard decision to move back to her home state of Missouri.
First snowfall in Billings mid-week
Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
