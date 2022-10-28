ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Paul From The Breakfast Flakes Reads Up On Billings High School Psych Curriculum

I had a chance over the weekend to look at a couple more books offered by Billings school district two that your kids use. I wonder sometimes if I'm really doing any good looking at these at letting people know what I think. I really believe that every parent should choose what's best for their child. Some parents may not be as involved as others, and some just leave it up to the district's decision-makers.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

West High evacuated after fire breaks out on roof

BILLINGS - Billings West High School was evacuated after a fire broke out in a kiln chimney on their roof. A message from the school district says the school's SRO and an administrator were able to get the fire out while the Billings Fire Department was en route. The Billings...
BILLINGS, MT
tsln.com

Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX “The Sale With a Program”

1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows Average – $2,328. 273 Four to Solid Mouth Bred Cows Average – $2,229. 3431 Total Commercial Bred Females Average – $2,119. This was a huge offering of fancy Angus females from Joe and Linda Goggins along with family. The sale was the 19th Annual Montana Angus Female Bonanza October 24th at the Public Auction Yards-Billings, Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Residents curious to reasoning behind purple streetlights

BILLINGS, Mont. - Street Lights on Gable Rd. have been shining a purple coloration, causing residents to question why. "I have no idea," said Jon Hagstron, a local independent contractor. "Maybe it's divine intervention, but they're there and it's definitely interesting." Originally, we reached out to representatives of Billings who...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings drops to 0-15 in GNAC volleyball

LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings dropped to 0-15 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball Saturday night with a five-set setback against Saint Martins. The Saints (13-11, 3-11) defeated the Yellowjackets (7-17, 0-15) 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 16-14 after losing the first two sets. Three St. Martin's players...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Strong Gusty Winds

Strong to gusty southwest winds will affect the Livingston and Nye areas through Wednesday morning, occasionally reaching 60 mph. Drivers of high-profile vehicles, and those pulling trailers, may find travel difficult and hazardous.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Where are the most haunted spots in Billings?

With Halloween in two days, now is the perfect time to find haunted spots in Billings! The Magic City is home to several areas around town that are supposedly haunted. One popular haunted spot in the city is the Dude Rancher Lodge, one of the most haunted hotels in Montana. Room 226 is known as the haunted room, with some activity in rooms 224-225. Guests can stay in one of the rooms for the night if they dare. Reservations are still available; call the Dude Rancher Lodge to book your spooky stay!
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation

As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First snowfall in Billings mid-week

Get ready for a big change in the weather this week; Mother Nature is going to let Old Man Winter show his face by mid-week. Don’t be fooled because the temps will be well above normal in the lower 50’s on Monday and Tuesday. But things are going...
BILLINGS, MT

