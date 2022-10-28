ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

McLean County and Illinois see weekly rise in COVID cases

COVID-related hospitalizations are at a near two-month high in McLean County. New cases also are up in the county and statewide. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported the death of a man in his 70s. He is the county's 403rd COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Macon County to hold Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

October 27, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic for those 18 years and older on November 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1221 E. Condit Street in Decatur. Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County

William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Springfield man arrested for 3rd Base shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Carle Health reaches tentative contract agreement with Aetna

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — After concerns were voiced by thousands of retired state workers, Carle Health and Aetna reached a tentative agreement on an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO contract effective January 1, 2023. Before this agreement, retired state workers would have had to switch away from Carle doctors and...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Crews called out to garage and home fire in Chatham

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday night. Crews responded at 8:40 to the 300 block of Newcombe Lane in Chatham. Firefighters found a single residential unit with an attached garage fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the home. Everyone...
CHATHAM, IL
25newsnow.com

Driver dead after fatal 2-vehicle traffic crash

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A driver was pronounced deceased after a 2-vehicle crash in Bloomington Monday morning. In a joint release from Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner, officers were dispatched to the area of the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway at around 8:42 a.m. The occupants...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

17-year-old shot in Champaign; police investigating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a 17-year-old teenager from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur mom denies battering son with belt

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Experts: Child car safety seats and 'puffy' coats don't mix

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Puffy coats are meant to keep kids warm, but some experts say they may be working against kids and increase their chances of getting seriously hurt during a car crash. Emily O'Connell, Child and Passenger Safety Seat Technician with the Macon County Health Department, helps with...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Teenager shot in the back in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday. Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back....
CHAMPAIGN, IL

