ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

William Jackson Harper Cast In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

By J. Kim Murphy and Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzXYQ_0ipRJ7Qy00

William Jackson Harper has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sources tell Variety that the actor will appear in “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ,” though his role remains a closely guarded secret. Marvel declined to comment on his casting.

Harper joins a “Quantumania” cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas reprising their roles from 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The superhero sequel will also see the introduction of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter to Rudd’s bumbling hero Scott Lang. The film follows the Ant-Man family as they face down the new threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveling menace who resides in the microscopic universe of the Quantum Realm.

Harper is best known for starring as Chidi Anagonye in NBC’s “The Good Place,” which earned him an Emmy nomination for supporting comedy actor. He was most recently seen starring alongside Cristin Milioti in Peacock’s comedy thriller series “The Resort,” and before that led Season 2 of HBO Max’s anthology series “Love Life.” Other notable television credits include Barry Jenkins’ limited series “The Underground Railroad” and Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan,” both on Amazon Prime Video. In film, he has starred in the rom-com “We Broke Up” and played prominent roles in “Dark Waters” and “Midsommar.”

Along with “Quantumania,” Harper will next be seen in Cory Finley’s sci-fi film “Landscape with Invisible Hand”; the “Daria” spinoff movie “Jodie” from MTV and Tracee Ellis Ross; and Netflix’s limited series “A Man in Full” from David E. Kelley and Regina King. He is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen and Jill Fritzo PR.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Millie Bobby Brown Channeled ‘Fleabag’ in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Millie Bobby Brown’s eccentric fourth wall breaks have become such a distinguishable trademark of Harry Bradbeer’s “Enola Holmes” films that in the sequel, the “Stranger Things” star tried to do it in every scene she could. “Maybe Harry can agree with me on this but I think in every scene we tried doing, we tried breaking the fourth wall and then he edited the ones that landed the most,” Brown told Variety at the New York premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” on Thursday night at the Paris Theater. Brown went on to say that she took inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s fourth wall-breaking...
Variety

James Gunn Rejects Marvel-DC Rivalry Ahead of His DC Takeover: ‘I Love Kevin Feige’ and We Have the Same ‘Common Goal’

James Gunn will become the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran starting Nov. 1, but in no way does the director view his new job as that of a Marvel Studios rival. The filmmaker recently took to social media to shut down any notion of a rivalry between the two comic book studios. Gunn even shared his admiration for Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who he has worked with on three “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and one “Guardians” television special. “Not only do I love Kevin [Feige], he was the first person I told after I...
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine? ‘I Don’t Ever Want to Get Locked Into Something’ I Might Not Love the Whole Time

Fan casting has paid off in recent years with the likes of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, but don’t expect a similar win when it comes to Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine. Despite fans clamoring for years on social media for the “Harry Potter” veteran to take on the role of Wolverine, he recently told GQ magazine that any headline claiming he’s circling the role is “purely a press tour rumor.” “I say something, and then occasionally I get bored of answering that way so I say something different, and that sets it off again,” Radcliffe...
Variety

The Penguin HBO Max Series Starring Colin Farrell Casts Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti is joining Colin Farrell in “The Batman” spinoff series centered on The Penguin at HBO Max, Variety has learned. Exact plot details for the series, which is currently titled “The Penguin,” are under wraps. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman.” Farrell will reprise the role of the infamous Batman villain, whom he played in the film. Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone. John Turturro played Carmine in “The Batman,” with The Penguin serving as his right-hand man. Sofia was originally introduced...
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ Casts Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Lead Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios has its Wonder Man. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to join the Disney+ series “Wonder Man” as Simon Williams, who transforms into the titular superhero. It will be Abdul-Mateen’s third major comic book character, after playing the villain Black Manta in 2018’s “Aquaman” and Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s 2019 series “Watchmen,” for which he won an Emmy. He’s already set to reprise Black Manta in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” currently scheduled for Christmas 2023. Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel’s 2021 feature “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is developing “Wonder Man” with head writer Andrew...
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Stayed in Character as Jeffrey Dahmer ‘for Months’ to Prepare for ‘Monster’

Although Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy have worked together for years, Peters was “terrified” to take on Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “I really went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge,” Peters said during a panel Saturday with Murphy and co-stars Niecy Nash and Richard Jenkins. When he was sent the scripts, he watched Dahmer’s 1994 interview on “Dateline” in order to “dive into the psychology of that extreme side of human behavior.” During the four months of prep and six...
Variety

‘She Said’ Stars and Subjects on Film’s Importance as Weinstein Trial Continues: It Will Help Viewers ‘Remember What Really Happened’

Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial made headlines earlier this week as it got underway, with the convicted rapist’s defense team completely dismissing the #MeToo movement in its opening statement. But the women behind upcoming film “She Said” — which follows New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) as they investigate and eventually expose Weinstein’s decades of abuse, unleashing the #MeToo movement — are hoping the movie, which premieres on Nov. 18, reminds viewers “what really happened.” “As reporters, we can never tell what the verdict will be. But part of why we’re so appreciative of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Severance’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast, Including Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban

“Severance” has added eight new cast members for Season 2. The Apple series has cast: Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” “The Sandman”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development,” “Search Party”), Bob Balaban (“The Chair,” “The French Dispatch”), Merrit Wever (“Unbelievable,” “Godless”), Robby Benson (“Beauty and The Beast,” “One To One”), Stefano Carannante (“Mirabilia”), John Noble (“Fringe,” “Elementary,” “The Lord of the Rings” films) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist,” “Trapped,” “The Missing”). The castings come as principal photography begins on the second season of the Emmy-winning mystery thriller series. They joining returning Season 1 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Ruling Again in Second Weekend

While North America carves up their pumpkins for Halloween, Dwayne Johnson is still carving up the box office. Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” is expected to repeat in the No. 1 spot over a quiet Halloween weekend, beating out Lionsgate’s seasonal horror release “Prey for the Devil.” The DC Comics entry earned $7.5 million on Friday, marking a 72% fall from its opening day last week. Some rivals expect the Warner Bros. release to earn $24 million in its sophomore weekend. That figure would mark a substantial 63% drop from last week’s opening of $67 million. Even for a superhero film — a genre...
Variety

How John Ford Westerns Inspired ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Cinematography

When “Banshees of Inisherin” cinematographer Ben Davis received the film’s script, his reaction was that while there were many interpretations to be had, it was the conflict that spoke to him. “Particularly men in conflict and how most wars are created and caused by men, and maybe they could have sorted that out, and they didn’t need to do that,” says Davis. The Martin McDonagh helmed film stars Colin Farrell as Padraic and Brendan Gleeson as Colm. The two have been friends for years, but when Pádraic goes to call on Colm for their usual afternoon walk to the pub, Colm...
Variety

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Boards Paramount and Bad Robot’s ‘Your Name’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos López Estrada has been enlisted by Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho to rewrite and direct the sci-fi anime live action remake “Your Name.” The film is currently in development and is based on the the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama, considered to be a modern classic in Japan. López Estrada is writing the current script. The initial version was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer, who is best known for his work on “Arrival” and “Bird Box.” Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce the film alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen, with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original. “Your Name” was...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Triumphs Again With $27 Million, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Stays Strong

“Black Adam” conquered the box office again in its second weekend in theaters. The Warner Bros. comic book adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson as a baddie who promises to change the “hierarchy of power” in the DC universe, collected $27.7 million between Friday and Sunday, a standard (for a superhero movie) 59% decline from its opening weekend. So far, the movie has generated $111 million in domestic ticket sales and $250 million globally. It didn’t take much for “Black Adam” to dominate at the box office since only one new movie, Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil,” opened in North America. The...
Variety

Eugene Levy, Darren Star, Billie Eilish Managers Honored at Creative Community for Peace’s Annual Gala as Hate Speech Battle Intensifies

Recent tirades by Kanye West, now known as Ye, were undoubtedly on the minds of many of the record-shattering 500 guests who gathered at the spacious Beverly Hills home of Columbia Records A&R executive Ben Maddahi’s parents to mark the tenth anniversary of the Creative Community for Peace. The organization, co-founded by Electronic Arts President of Music Steve Schnur and veteran publishing executive David Renzer, honored an eclectic group as Ambassadors of Peace for 2022: comic legend Eugene Levy, “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, Grammy-winning performer/songwriter Autumn Rowe, Billie Eilish managers Brandon Goodman and Danny Rukasin of Best Friends Music and UTA global co-head of music David Zedeck.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ Special to Premiere on Disney+ in December (TV News Roundup)

Disney+ announced that new original special “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” with an introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will launch Wednesday, Dec. 28, on the streamer. The two-night concert event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 11 and 12. The special comes from Disney Branded Television and will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. The original voice cast of “Encanto” will reunite at the Bowl, including Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma)....
Variety

IFC Midnight, Shudder Buy Supernatural Thriller ‘Consecration’ From AGC Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Midnight and Shudder are acquiring North American rights to “Consecration,” a supernatural thriller from AGC Studios. The film boasts a cast that includes Jena Malone of “The Hunger Games” franchise, Danny Huston from “Wonder Woman” and “Children of Men,” and Janet Suzman, a stage and screen doyenne who received an Oscar nomination for her work in “Nicolas and Alexandra.” Christopher Smith (“Detour”) directs from the script he wrote with Laurie Cook (“The Banishing”).  IFC Midnight will release the film in theaters in 2023 with Shudder subsequently taking the first streaming window exclusively. Both companies share a parent company in AMC...
Variety

‘Vesper’ Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Writing and directing team Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper have signed with Verve for representation. The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the duo’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film ‘Vesper,” which premiered in main competition at this year’s Karlovy Vary festival. After debuting to rave reviews, the picture sold to IFC. In a positive notice, Variety‘s Guy Lodge wrote that “Vesper” is a “…solemn, elegant fantasy [that] surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s beauty to be found in this vision of Earth in a state of ecosystemic collapse, even if it’s hard-won and harder still to nurture.”...
Variety

CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Variety

Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others

Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at rehearsal for the special) produced Lynn’s “Van Lear Rose” comeback album in 2003 and sang “Portland, Oregon” with her as a duet on the record. It hasn’t been revealed what song White will perform at tonight’s tribute show, although Lynn’s “Rated X” would be a possibility, since the White Stripes famously covered that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Poorna Jagannathan Cast in Onyx Collective’s ‘Deli Boys’ Comedy Pilot

Poorna Jagannathan has been cast in “Deli Boys,” Abdullah Saeed’s comedy pilot for the Onyx Collective on Hulu. The series will follow a pair of pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers named Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj Dar (Saagar Shaikh) who lose everything when their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies. They and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. Alfie Fuller also stars. Jagannathan will play Lucky, Baba’s right-hand woman. She can be very caring or a badass business boss lady, depending on what’s needed. Jagannathan is best known...
Variety

‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Review: A Documentary Worthy of its Monumental Subject

There are great artists, and then there are artists of such titanic power that they literally change the world. I’m thinking of Shakespeare, Leonardo, Dostoevsky, Picasso. Louis Armstrong is on that Olympian plane. Yet he’s the rare example of an artist whose very fame, image, and media mythology can actually obscure his revolutionary grandeur as a creator. When he first came to prominence, in the ’20s and early ’30s, you heard the Armstrong revolution in every note he played or sang. He blasted the trumpet into an incandescent upper register, hitting high Cs audiences would talk about for days, yet...
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy