Daily Northwestern
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History
Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston farmers market stand promotes change with baked goods
Every Saturday in the summer and fall, shoppers at the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market gravitate towards the bright red Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery tent, where they can pick up mini loaves of zucchini bread and mint double chocolate cookies. This particular stand’s impact in the community reaches beyond...
Daily Northwestern
Tasia A. Jones and Gabby Randle-Bent co-direct ‘1919,’ a lyrical exploration of Black resistance and hope in Chicago
Steppenwolf Theatre presented “1919” this October, a lyrical play about the 1919 murder of Black teenager Eugene Williams near Chicago’s segregated lakeshore. The story, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s poetry collection of the same name, explores Black resistance, fortitude and hope. “1919”...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign
Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
Daily Northwestern
Spooky rhythm and rhyme: Evanston author Jarrett Dapier discusses picture book “The Most Haunted House in America”
Three figures in skeleton jumpsuits banged their drums in the parking lot next to Squeezebox Books & Music, building to a haunting rhythm. A crowd of children and parents, some dressed in their Halloween costumes, cheered to the beat. Squeezebox Books & Music in Evanston hosted a public reading of...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston lakefront lifeguards to join the Fire Department under new proposal
Evanston lifeguards will likely operate under the purview of the Evanston Fire Department as of next summer. Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson announced in October the lifeguard program would move departments, pending city approval of a new Fire Department lifeguard supervisor position. The merging of the lifeguard program with...
Daily Northwestern
Basketball Preview: 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball in 2022-23
Want a reason to make it out to Welsh-Ryan Arena this season for men’s and women’s basketball? Look no further: The Daily compiled 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball’s 2022-23 season. 1. Giveaways galore. Northwestern fans may not camp out in tents for weeks for...
Daily Northwestern
Captured: Club ice hockey scores back-to-back wins against Purdue University Northwest
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. Northwestern’s club men’s ice hockey team played Purdue...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige is healthy and ready to roll for Northwestern in 2022-23
For the first time in a full calendar year, Chase Audige is 100 percent healthy. Audige, who graduated in June, spent most of his time in the offseason in Evanston and Chicago — with a couple quick trips home — working back to full strength after a hip injury. He said this summer felt like the first time he “had a really true preseason,” regaining strength mentally and physically.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Illinois basketball great Brittany Johnson joins Northwestern as assistant coach
Brittany Johnson left her mark on Illinois high school basketball. She was the first basketball player in Illinois history to score more than 4,000 points. She earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Miss Basketball in 2007. She was inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: “It’s a collective effort”: Northwestern boasts retooled frontcourt in 2022-23
In the span of a month and a half, 1,769 career points departed Northwestern’s frontcourt this offseason. Wildcat stalwarts Pete Nance and Ryan Young headed south, joining the two historic programs situated on Tobacco Road: North Carolina and Duke, respectively. Their exits left a gaping hole down low, which...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: A ‘dream come true:’ Northwestern legend Maggie Lyon returns as assistant coach
Northwestern women’s basketball’s Maggie Lyon began her college coaching career just down Sheridan Road at Loyola-Chicago in 2021. But Lyon made a name for herself in Chicago-area basketball well before then. The 2012-13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Lyon poised a significant offensive threat to any and all defenses she faced. She still holds the program record for career three-pointers and finished with a total of 1,693 points.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Riker: The Cats got crushed in Iowa. NU fans shouldn’t have expected anything different.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — For Northwestern fans trying to muster optimism that the Wildcats would win another game in 2022 and snap a six-game losing streak, Saturday afternoon’s road contest against Iowa had the elements of a potential upset: the NU offense’s momentum against Maryland the previous week, a rivalry with a history of close games and, of course, the Hawkeyes’ offense, which entered the game as the worst unit statistically in the FBS.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey
Northwestern women’s basketball is entering 2022-23 ready to retool and reload. With recent program standouts Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton both gone, the responsibility falls on program veterans Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood and a group of dynamic underclassmen to bring the Wildcats back to March Madness. We polled...
Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: No. 29 Northwestern places fifth at Big Ten Championships, marking highest finish since 1986
It’s been 36 years since Northwestern last saw this level of success. After breaking into the national rankings for the first time since 2002, the No. 29 Wildcats placed fifth at Big Ten Championships on Friday for their highest finish at the conference meet since 1986. Graduate student Rachel...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Northwestern’s clash with Iowa on Saturday presented college football fans with the unique opportunity of potentially seeing the game of the year, maybe even of the decade — at least in terms of sickos quality. The Halloween weekend bout pitted the Wildcats’ (1-7,...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Northwestern’s defense falters in lopsided loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. – Entering Saturday’s contest, Northwestern and Iowa’s storylines felt similar. Both teams sat in the basement of the Big Ten West. Both entered on losing streaks – the Wildcats with six straight losses, the Hawkeyes with three. Both have struggling offenses. Both are under fire from fans for the decision to retain coaches rather than fire them.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures 2-1 comeback victory over No. 20 Rutgers, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals
When Northwestern tied Rutgers earlier this season, the Wildcats knew they were the better team. “Our second half last game, we just completely dominated,” junior midfielder Josie Aulicino said. “Rutgers couldn’t even breathe trying to build out of the back.”. So when the Scarlet Knights –– the...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: With Veronica Burton gone, other players step up
As the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Northwestern women’s basketball’s Veronica Burton was a force with which to be reckoned. But Burton has left to play professionally with the Dallas Wings. This season, the remaining Wildcat players step up to face the impact of her absence on and off the court.
