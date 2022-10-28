ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History

Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston farmers market stand promotes change with baked goods

Every Saturday in the summer and fall, shoppers at the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market gravitate towards the bright red Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery tent, where they can pick up mini loaves of zucchini bread and mint double chocolate cookies. This particular stand’s impact in the community reaches beyond...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign

Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston lakefront lifeguards to join the Fire Department under new proposal

Evanston lifeguards will likely operate under the purview of the Evanston Fire Department as of next summer. Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson announced in October the lifeguard program would move departments, pending city approval of a new Fire Department lifeguard supervisor position. The merging of the lifeguard program with...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige is healthy and ready to roll for Northwestern in 2022-23

For the first time in a full calendar year, Chase Audige is 100 percent healthy. Audige, who graduated in June, spent most of his time in the offseason in Evanston and Chicago — with a couple quick trips home — working back to full strength after a hip injury. He said this summer felt like the first time he “had a really true preseason,” regaining strength mentally and physically.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Illinois basketball great Brittany Johnson joins Northwestern as assistant coach

Brittany Johnson left her mark on Illinois high school basketball. She was the first basketball player in Illinois history to score more than 4,000 points. She earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Miss Basketball in 2007. She was inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: A ‘dream come true:’ Northwestern legend Maggie Lyon returns as assistant coach

Northwestern women’s basketball’s Maggie Lyon began her college coaching career just down Sheridan Road at Loyola-Chicago in 2021. But Lyon made a name for herself in Chicago-area basketball well before then. The 2012-13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Lyon poised a significant offensive threat to any and all defenses she faced. She still holds the program record for career three-pointers and finished with a total of 1,693 points.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Riker: The Cats got crushed in Iowa. NU fans shouldn’t have expected anything different.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — For Northwestern fans trying to muster optimism that the Wildcats would win another game in 2022 and snap a six-game losing streak, Saturday afternoon’s road contest against Iowa had the elements of a potential upset: the NU offense’s momentum against Maryland the previous week, a rivalry with a history of close games and, of course, the Hawkeyes’ offense, which entered the game as the worst unit statistically in the FBS.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey

Northwestern women’s basketball is entering 2022-23 ready to retool and reload. With recent program standouts Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton both gone, the responsibility falls on program veterans Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood and a group of dynamic underclassmen to bring the Wildcats back to March Madness. We polled...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Northwestern’s clash with Iowa on Saturday presented college football fans with the unique opportunity of potentially seeing the game of the year, maybe even of the decade — at least in terms of sickos quality. The Halloween weekend bout pitted the Wildcats’ (1-7,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern’s defense falters in lopsided loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa. – Entering Saturday’s contest, Northwestern and Iowa’s storylines felt similar. Both teams sat in the basement of the Big Ten West. Both entered on losing streaks – the Wildcats with six straight losses, the Hawkeyes with three. Both have struggling offenses. Both are under fire from fans for the decision to retain coaches rather than fire them.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: With Veronica Burton gone, other players step up

As the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Northwestern women’s basketball’s Veronica Burton was a force with which to be reckoned. But Burton has left to play professionally with the Dallas Wings. This season, the remaining Wildcat players step up to face the impact of her absence on and off the court.

