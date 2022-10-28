Read full article on original website
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate
The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland
A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species
BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA
Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems
Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
Bidders fret that lucrative BWI Airport contract may be rigged
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On a steamy summer morning, hundreds of business owners, lawyers, lobbyists and government contractors packed into a hotel ballroom near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They were there to hear about the state’s plans to find a new contractor to run the concessions operations — food, drink, retail and other hospitality services — at the busy transportation hub.
Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest hits record low
New crab fishing restrictions have been put in place for the Chesapeake Bay in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic after surveys found that the bay’s crab population is at an historic low. Results from a bay-wide blue crab dredge survey showed a continued downturn in juvenile crab recruitment and a record...
The Unique Rail Biking Adventure You Need To Try In Maryland’s Allegheny Mountains
Some adventures are so unique, they are irresistible. When we visited Maryland, this is pretty much what attracted us to Tracks and Yaks’ unusual Frostburg to Cash Valley rail bike tour in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains. In September, my husband Dean and I took a biking vacation on the...
Maryland receives $10.87 million in federal funds from Homeland Security to enhance state, local preparedness
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has distributed more than $10.87 million to prepare State and local governments against terrorist attacks. The State award was issued in May by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and MDEM recently announced its distribution to partners in Maryland. “The safety of...
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
MDE Gives Lakeside in Trappe a Limited Permit to Move Forward
The Maryland Department of the Environment released its decision regarding the Lakeside housing development discharge permit on Friday afternoon. The MDE ruling considerably limits the project to 100,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The developer had asked for 540,000 gallons per day. The dramatic reduction by the MDE was a...
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
