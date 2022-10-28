ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available For Spring 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Orders are being accepted for the spring 2021 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife....
MARYLAND STATE
luxury-houses.net

You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate

The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Fuel Company Issues Diesel Shortage Alert That Includes Maryland

A major company that tracks the availability of fuel issued an alert on Friday for a diesel fuel shortage in many Southeastern United States, including Maryland. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.” Below is the full alert:
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA

Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Axios

Maryland's historic ticket could be rare midterm bright spot for Dems

Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country. Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Bidders fret that lucrative BWI Airport contract may be rigged

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On a steamy summer morning, hundreds of business owners, lawyers, lobbyists and government contractors packed into a hotel ballroom near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They were there to hear about the state’s plans to find a new contractor to run the concessions operations — food, drink, retail and other hospitality services — at the busy transportation hub.
MARYLAND STATE
seafoodsource.com

Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest hits record low

New crab fishing restrictions have been put in place for the Chesapeake Bay in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic after surveys found that the bay’s crab population is at an historic low. Results from a bay-wide blue crab dredge survey showed a continued downturn in juvenile crab recruitment and a record...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

MDE Gives Lakeside in Trappe a Limited Permit to Move Forward

The Maryland Department of the Environment released its decision regarding the Lakeside housing development discharge permit on Friday afternoon. The MDE ruling considerably limits the project to 100,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The developer had asked for 540,000 gallons per day. The dramatic reduction by the MDE was a...
TRAPPE, MD
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
wypr.org

"Ghosts of Western Maryland"

Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy