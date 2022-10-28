ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavs football loses homecoming matchup against CSU Pueblo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks lost their homecoming game against the Colorado Pueblo Thunderwolves, losing at Stocker Stadium 33-28. The Mavs may have had their share of struggles this season, but they rode the homecoming momentum onto the gridiron, and got some big plays early. The Mavs opted to do most of their damage through the air against a Thunderwolves team that is notoriously hard to run the ball against.
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
