nbc11news.com
Mavs football loses homecoming matchup against CSU Pueblo
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks lost their homecoming game against the Colorado Pueblo Thunderwolves, losing at Stocker Stadium 33-28. The Mavs may have had their share of struggles this season, but they rode the homecoming momentum onto the gridiron, and got some big plays early. The Mavs opted to do most of their damage through the air against a Thunderwolves team that is notoriously hard to run the ball against.
nbc11news.com
Sunshine to stay as temperatures continue to rise
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started the day with scattered cloud cover across the Western Slope before most of it pushed eastward through the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions have remained dry throughout the day, and temperatures have stayed warmer than yesterday. Grand Junction reached a temperature of 57, while Montrose had a high of 54.
nbc11news.com
Two semi trucks swipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
nbc11news.com
Sunshine to return as conditions remain dry
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While temperatures and conditions have stayed around the same as yesterday, the only difference was our sky cover. Across most of the Western Slope, overcast to partly sunny skies has been the story. As a result, temperatures remained in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Highs in both locations stayed at 51.
nbc11news.com
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
nbc11news.com
Saturday morning crash sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two vehicles collided sending one person to the hospital. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. at the intersection of 4th St. and Ute Ave. One person was sent to the hospital...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction has begun to “deck the halls”
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has started to “deck the halls” downtown with lights for the winter holidays. Parks and Recreation staff members can be seen dressing up the trees along Main Street and Colorado Avenue with holiday lights. “Community members look forward...
nbc11news.com
Witches and ghouls bring shivers tonight, then cold, rain, and snow keep the shivers for late week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some shivering is in this week’s forecast. On our Halloween, the shivering less about the weather and more about the goblins, ghouls, and witches. Later this week, however, cold will return along with some rain and snow. Weather looks perfect for Trick-or-Treating tonight. Sunset...
nbc11news.com
Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk collects proceeds for local animal shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the Halloween season, dogs and their owners ran a 5k to gather funds for the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, which still feels the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We thought it would be a lot of fun to get people out with their pets,” said...
