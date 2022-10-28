Read full article on original website
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion. An agency spokeswoman confirmed the investigation of southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System Monday. Joplin resident Mylissa Farmer says she went to the hospital in August when her water broke months early. Doctors told her they couldn’t give her an abortion because her condition wasn’t considered a life-threatening at that moment. But records show doctors also warned that waiting could risk her life. She later received an abortion in Illinois. The hospital didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Monday.
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich’s office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers. Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.
Washington State Department of Commerce to invest $17.9 million in new behavioral health facility projects
WASHINGTON. – The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDOC) has announced they will be giving $17.9 million in grants to fund community-based treatment for individuals with a wide variety of behavioral health challenges. The goal with these projects is to end civil patient placements at the two largest hospitals...
EPA: Water in Mississippi’s capital city is safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the water in Mississippi’s capital city is now safe to drink, following months of sampling at a water treatment plant overwhelmed by late August flooding. Officials announced Monday that water samples taken at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant in Jackson show the water is safe. But they encouraged residents to stay vigilant about updates and follow all future boil water advisories. Jackson’s water system fell into crisis after 150,000 residents were left without running water for days after the flooding. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe and cook during the crisis, and many have long been reluctant — and still are — to drink from Jackson’s supply.
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia are organizing rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s scheduled “souls to the polls” events include a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they can vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year’s midterm elections.
Funding applications open for Idaho educators in rural or underserved school districts
Idaho Educators working in rural or underserved school districts or charter schools are now able to apply for funding to help pay student loans or costs of additional education such tuition for a master’s degree. The State Board of Education’s Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program was created by...
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911. The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop and remained in jail on Sunday without bail. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf. The adult victims were allegedly pistol-whipped when the suspects demanded money from them.
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. – The end of Washington’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential “triple-demic” as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are again strained this year, with beds filling up and putting pressure on healthcare workers. And all this comes amid a nationwide medical staff shortage. Travel nurses are medical staff who work temporary positions in areas where need is high, often work through travel nursing agency. Nurses will be paid through the agency, which is paid by the hospital, often resulting in higher pay overall. It’s one way to help with nurse shortages, ensuring staff is sent where the need is greatest, but it is a costly solution. As CARE funding ended, hospitals were left scrambling in 2022. A common motto heard is they’re “trying to do more with less.” That also means moving away from paying high prices for travel nurses and going back to full-time employees. Heading into winter, hospital systems like MultiCare are already seeing a rise in ER visits. “All the ERs in the area are very, very busy right now,” said Greg Repetti, the President of MultiCare Inland NW. Area hospitals are having to “divert,” shutting down ambulances for an hour at a time, to allow ERs to catch up. Providence wrote in a statement, “Providence is continuing to face a difficult staffing situation across our hospitals and clinics and we are doing the best we can. We are seeing a slight increase in admissions due to flu but so far, the increase is manageable.” Repetti said that when times were tough, they relied on travel nurses to help ease the way. “Pre-COVID, Valley hospital had zero traveling nurses and really only had one or two nurse openings,” he said. “Today we have 20 travelers at Valley, and we have probably 25 or 30 open positions that we would hire in tomorrow if we had the qualified staff. Deaconess, we’re 60 or 70 open nursing positions.” The problem is, hospitals simply can’t afford it anymore. “We don’t have that funding anymore, so we are trying to figure it out,” he explained. “Hospital systems across the country are losing money, and in the state of Washington, for example, we haven’t had an increase in Medicaid rates in over 20 years. So, if you look at that, we’re still trying to take care of those patients. It makes it really hard.” Local hospitals are already cutting travel nurses to cut costs. “We had travelers in the number about 150, we’re down under 100 now,” he said. But Repetti states the need will never go away. “That’s an expensive solution set, and we don’t see an end in sight for that.” Repetti also warns wait times might be longer going into flu season. To help ease the burden on hospitals, it’s highly encouraged to only go to the ER when necessary, and to protect yourself by getting vaccinated.
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. Tax collections in the nation’s most populous state have fallen below expectations for four months in a row. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says there is an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal year next summer. In California, the top 1% of earners pay about half of all state income taxes. That makes the state more vulnerable to a declining stock market. Some budget experts say California is more prepared for a downturn because it has more than $37 billion in reserve.
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
Spooky forecast!
Your trick or treat forecast is more of a trick than a treat! We will continue to watch for scattered showers and gusty winds through this evening, so make sure your ghost and goblins have their rain gear tonight!. Unsettled weather is expected throughout the week. Temperatures will start to...
