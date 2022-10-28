Read full article on original website
FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
Today is National Drug Take Back Day
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - If left over, unused, or unwanted medication is taking up too much space in your medicine cabinet, there is an opportunity to rid your home of those unwanted medications this weekend. Law enforcement officers in the Fairbanks and North Pole area are ready for National Drug...
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lantz Dahlke named as Fairbanks MMIP investigator
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the states puts more emphasis on investigating murdered and missing indigenous person (MMIP) cases, a new addition to the unit has been made. On Oct. 24, retired State Trooper, Lt. Lantz Dahlke became the latest addition to the MMIP investigation unit. Dahlke began his career...
Six snow machiners rescued outside of Richardson Monument area
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A group of six snow machiners were rescued Monday after running out of fuel, food, and not wearing the proper winter gear. According to an SOS activation, they were stranded and one of the riders was believed to be going into hypothermic shock. A report from...
FNSB Assembly welcomes two new members after local elections
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two new members were sworn into the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at Thursday, October 27′s meeting, following the municipal elections on October 4. Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund took their oath of office, along with returning member Mindy O’Neall. The swearing-in, performed by...
Floyd pilots #9 UAA past UAF for 23rd victory
ANCHORAGE – Senior setter Ellen Floyd delivered 35 assists and a career-high nine kills Saturday to help the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team overcome a slow start for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (23-2, 13-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
Line upgrades could help get renewable energy to the grid, state says
The Alaska Energy Authority got the go-ahead this week to upgrade aging electrical transmission lines from Bradley Lake to Quartz Creek. That’s after the board of the public corporation greenlit $175 million in bond financing to fund what AEA Director Curtis Thayer said are much-needed improvements. “Currently, the transmission...
