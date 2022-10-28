ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Comments / 1

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

FNSB Central Recycling Facility to reopen November 1

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Central Recycling Facility is opening back up to the public at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, after four months of closure. The facility was initially closed on July 1 when the contract with its operator ended, and the closure...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Today is National Drug Take Back Day

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - If left over, unused, or unwanted medication is taking up too much space in your medicine cabinet, there is an opportunity to rid your home of those unwanted medications this weekend. Law enforcement officers in the Fairbanks and North Pole area are ready for National Drug...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem

We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Six snow machiners rescued outside of Richardson Monument area

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A group of six snow machiners were rescued Monday after running out of fuel, food, and not wearing the proper winter gear. According to an SOS activation, they were stranded and one of the riders was believed to be going into hypothermic shock. A report from...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

FNSB Assembly welcomes two new members after local elections

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two new members were sworn into the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at Thursday, October 27′s meeting, following the municipal elections on October 4. Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund took their oath of office, along with returning member Mindy O’Neall. The swearing-in, performed by...
FAIRBANKS, AK
goseawolves.com

Floyd pilots #9 UAA past UAF for 23rd victory

ANCHORAGE – Senior setter Ellen Floyd delivered 35 assists and a career-high nine kills Saturday to help the 9th-ranked Alaska Anchorage volleyball team overcome a slow start for an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (23-2, 13-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

A man is dead after routine traffic stop

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kdll.org

Line upgrades could help get renewable energy to the grid, state says

The Alaska Energy Authority got the go-ahead this week to upgrade aging electrical transmission lines from Bradley Lake to Quartz Creek. That’s after the board of the public corporation greenlit $175 million in bond financing to fund what AEA Director Curtis Thayer said are much-needed improvements. “Currently, the transmission...
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy