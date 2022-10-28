Read full article on original website
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Maine Campus
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
NECN
Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities
Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
A scorecard on Maine’s health indicators shows many challenges besides COVID
Smoking rates have fallen but Maine still has higher rates than the national average. Youth rates of smoking declined during the pandemic, though experts cautioned that trend could be temporary. Photo by Tomasz Sienicki/Wikimedia. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health challenges raged on. Substance use in Maine surged and...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?
Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
Mills with sizeable fundraising lead over LePage in Maine gubernatorial race
Maine's Democratic governor has a sizeable fundraising advantage over her Republican rival heading into the final stretch of the campaign. Gov. Janet Mills, the governor since her 2018 election, has raised more than $5.5 million in her bid to remain in office against Republican former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage has raised more than $2.5 million.
Jalopnik
Maine Begins Recalling Explicit License Plates
Y’know the CA DMV Bot account, on what’s left of Twitter? It posts real vanity license plate requests made in the state of California, along with the customer’s explanation for their text — and the DMV’s response. It’s an incredibly fun account, where you can look through people’s entirely normal requests (“FISH”) and the DMV’s reason for denying them (“SEXUAL CONNOTATIONS”). Now, it seems someone may need to spin up a similar account for Maine.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
WMTW
Maine students choose Mills in mock election
Students from across Maine have selected Democratic incumbent Janet Mills as the winner of the race for Governor. As of Friday, 116 schools submitted results from the Student Mock Election, with more than 19,000 votes cast. More than 150 schools signed up to take part. In the governor's race, Mills...
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $850 relief payments must be claimed by Tuesday in Maine
There is only one day left for Maine residents to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850 due to a surplus in the state's budget. The checks are being sent out to residents of the Pine Tree State to help alleviate some of the financial stress caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents are eligible to receive this payment, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
