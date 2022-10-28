ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
Q97.9

The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You

One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
Maine Campus

Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities

Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
MAINE STATE
Jalopnik

Maine Begins Recalling Explicit License Plates

Y’know the CA DMV Bot account, on what’s left of Twitter? It posts real vanity license plate requests made in the state of California, along with the customer’s explanation for their text — and the DMV’s response. It’s an incredibly fun account, where you can look through people’s entirely normal requests (“FISH”) and the DMV’s reason for denying them (“SEXUAL CONNOTATIONS”). Now, it seems someone may need to spin up a similar account for Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine students choose Mills in mock election

Students from across Maine have selected Democratic incumbent Janet Mills as the winner of the race for Governor. As of Friday, 116 schools submitted results from the Student Mock Election, with more than 19,000 votes cast. More than 150 schools signed up to take part. In the governor's race, Mills...
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $850 relief payments must be claimed by Tuesday in Maine

There is only one day left for Maine residents to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850 due to a surplus in the state's budget. The checks are being sent out to residents of the Pine Tree State to help alleviate some of the financial stress caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents are eligible to receive this payment, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy