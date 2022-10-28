Akeem Briscoe murder: 7-year-old boy killed by stray bullet 4 days after funeral for his dad

Read full article on original website
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot while walking to bus stop on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking to a bus stop in West Pullman Monday night. At about 6 p.m., the teen was walking to the bus stop in the 11700 block of South Loomis when he was shot. The boy was shot in the lower abdomen, and...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting during attempted robbery leaves man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was shot multiple times while trying to fight off an attempted robber early Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man was walking around 2:34 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 43rd Street when someone approached and tried to take his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in Gage Park overnight
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was walking on a Gage Park sidewalk with another man in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The pair, 28 and 30, were walking outside around 11:18 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The 28-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
fox32chicago.com
Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot
CHICAGO - Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot. FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area. Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop struck by stolen vehicle during traffic stop, person of interest being questioned
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in Gresham Monday afternoon. At about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police stopped a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of West 84th Street and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver of the stolen Hyundai...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times in the head and neck in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in the head and neck in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Hamilton near West Devon. The condition of the man is not known. This is a breaking news story. Check back for...
fox32chicago.com
Driver jumps curb, crashes into vacant building in Burnside
CHICAGO - A driver crashed his car into a vacant building late Sunday night in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood. The male lost control of his vehicle around 10:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, causing his car to jump the curb and hit a vacant commercial building, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting in Joliet that left homes sprayed with gunfire
JOLIET, Illinois - A man was murdered in Joliet on Sunday, and the shooter left shell casings and homes sprayed with gunfire. Joliet police said that at 12:20, officers responded to Columbia and Henderson and found a crashed SUV. Inside was a man, 27, who was dead. He had been...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's West Side in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 10:33 a.m. the victim was outside in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face while sitting in parked car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was sitting inside a parked vehicle in a North Side neighborhood when he was stuck in the face by gunfire Saturday morning. Police say a 20-year-old man was in a car in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue when someone opened fire. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
fox32chicago.com
Sharnetta Parker: Chicago police looking for woman who's been missing for almost a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman, Sharnetta Parker, who has not been seen for nearly a week. Parker, 34, is missing from East 130th Place in Altgeld Gardens. She was last seen on October 24 at 3 p.m. She is a Black woman, 5'5" tall, 180...
fox32chicago.com
Missing pregnant woman Bilian Fang: Chicago police looking for woman last seen three weeks ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the Chinatown neighborhood three weeks ago. Bilian Fang, 40, was last seen on October 9 on South Lock near Archer. Her family told FOX 32 Chicago she is pregnant and the married mother of two...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man lying in street ran over, killed in Beach Park: police
CHICAGO - A man lying in the road was hit by a car and killed Saturday morning in Beach Park. Around 4:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash at Lewis Avenue and Hickory Drive where deputies found a man dead. Police say a Volvo S40, driven...
