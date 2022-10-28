Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than half saying the prices have been hiked at least 10% higher than what it was six months ago
Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency up nearly 40 percent on the month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than a eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
Comments / 0