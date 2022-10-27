Read full article on original website
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Vince Velasquez
He should stay Veteran ballast is always welcome, and while Velasquez was undeniably bad, he was useful out of the bullpen in a multi-inning relief role and can probably gut out three or four mediocre innings as a spot starter. He still has a good four-pitch mix and should be affordable.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Adam Engel
He should stay Engel’s defense, though not quite as good as previously, is still excellent at all three outfield positions. On a team as atrocious on defense as the 2022 White Sox, it’s an asset they are probably loathe to part with. It’s also relatively inexpensive, as Engel is unlikely to get any more than $2.5-3 million in what will be his final season of arbitration. The 80-grade speed has dropped some, but still remains on the plus side of the ledger as well.
South Side Sox
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
South Side Sox
Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 2)
After an all-time great game one that saw the Philadelphia Phillies come back from down 5-0 early to score six straight and win in extras thanks to a J.T. Realmuto line drive over the right-field fence, we are back in Houston for Game 2. (Side note: Thanks, Philly, for making...
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Vince Velasquez
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 24-30, 2022)
Moises Castillo: .364/.462/.727 — 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 R, 3 RBI. Adam Hackenberg: .100/.308/.400 — 2 BB, 2 K, 1 R, 2 RBI. The White Sox prospects never have a good week up and down, but this might be their best collective week of the AFL season. Declan Cronin and Adam Hackenberg were the only prospects who truly did not do well. Even then, you can still point to Cronin’s run all coming from one hit (a two-run homer) while still showing good command. For Hackenberg, he still reached base in 30% of his plate appearances but still isn’t showing any skill when he actually swings. This is similar to the Desert Dogs’ season overall, not very good at 10-11-2 (yes there was another tie this week), but they are still in the green for run differential, and one good week easily puts them in second and qualifying for the championship game.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Adam Engel
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
2022 Off-season Sim - you play the GM!
Hey everyone, with the off-season fast approaching, I am organizing participants for our off-season simulation where we take 30 fans, put them in charge of teams, and have the trade and bid on free agents. Here are the ground rules from last year. https://www.royalsreview.com/2021/11/7/22768443/the-2020-sb-nation-off-season-simulation-official-thread. I am aiming to begin on...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 29
Eight members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox — Swede Risberg, Chick Gandil, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Buck Weaver, Eddie Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Happy Felsch and Fred McMullin — were indicted for throwing the World Series, which the White Sox lost, five games to three. The grand jury returned five counts of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses and/or via a confidence game against these eight “Black Sox.”
South Side Sox
SoxivusFest 2022: Feats of Strength
You didn’t think we’d let the White Sox get away with skipping out on SoxFest, did you?. Rick Hahn and Jerry Reinsdorf may be afraid of you, but we are not. So behold our Feats of Strength, as we bring our vision of SoxFest to you. Some of these things may never happen, but we can’t help but wonder what could happen if the Sox brass weren’t so scared of coming face-to-face with the fans.
