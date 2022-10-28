Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Twitter Is Now Owned by Elon Musk — Here's a Brief History From the App's Founding in 2006 to the Present
Nine years ago, Twitter raised $1.8 billion in an IPO. Twitter became the center of controversy during Donald Trump's tenure in the White House because of his voracious use of the app. Now the company's fate is controlled by Elon Musk. A decade ago, Twitter's future was looking bright. The...
Self-Driving Truck Startup TuSimple Fires Its CEO Over Improper Ties to a Chinese Firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Bitcoin's Trading Has Become ‘Boring' — But That's Not Necessarily a Bad Thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
‘Don't End Up in a Lopsided Portfolio.' Here's What Advisors Say to Do If You're Worried About Tech Exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World
The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.
