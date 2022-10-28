Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

Nov. 1, 1891: The Comet reported, “Some unprincipled person or persons went to Capt. W. B. Jones’ house on Holston street last night, while he was away from home, and threw shelled corn against the windows, frightening his wife and children. When he reached home he found the little children perfectly pale with fright and crying. Tar and feathers are too good for the scoundrel who would do such a trick. Capt. Jones is very indignant about the matter, and if it is repeated they may expect not to be indicted, but transported to a hotter climate on short notice.”

