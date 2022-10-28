Read full article on original website
travelnowsmart.com
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
KPVI Newschannel 6
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
kmvt
Governor Brad Little Endorses Republican Debbie Critchfield for Idaho Superintendent
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)– Governor Brad Little has formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be Idaho’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I know Debbie will uphold our constitutional obligation to Idaho students and schools,” said Governor Brad Little. “We have great momentum in Idaho, with historic ongoing investments in education. Her experience and track record will ensure these commitments make a difference for Idaho students– from early literacy to college and career readiness.”
Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents
Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.
eastidahonews.com
High wind watch in effect for eastern Idaho Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and blowing dust throughout eastern Idaho. A high wind watch is in effect beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph are expected throughout the Snake River Plain, including Island Park,...
Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife K9 retiring after 14 years
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A K9 with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is about to get some well-earned rest. K9 Colter, a Karelian bear dog, has been with WDFW’s enforcement program for more than a decade. For 14 years, he has helped officers with natural resource calls to give non-lethal options to issues between people and wildlife. In...
Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate
Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a...
Idaho establishes website to report election misinformation found on social media
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A new website portal launched by the state will allow Idahoans to report election-based misinformation found on social media. The initiative encourages voters to be aware of election misinformation and to report anything on social media that appears...
Shoshone News Press
Jail bookings: Oct. 27-30
• Kenneth James Dean, 59, of Pinehurst, Idaho, was arrested for violating his probation. Dean has since been released. • Jason Howard Gribble, 50, of Osburn, Idaho, was arrested for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. FRIDAY, OCT. 28. • Michael Dean Brokaw, 32, of Kellogg, Idaho, was arrested for...
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Secretary of State encourages voters to be vigilant of election misinformation
BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney launched a new web portal Friday, providing Idahoans with a means to report election-based misinformation. The site encourages Idaho voters to be aware of election misinformation, and to report anything on social media that appears inaccurate or misleading. Examples would include...
Aging hydroelectric turbine spills more than 300 gallons of oil into Snake River
An aging hydroelectric turbine in Washington state likely spilled more than 300 gallons of oil into the Little Snake River over the last three months.
Inside Idaho Castles, Some Are Cooler Inside Than Out!
When you think of Idaho you most likely don't think of fairytales or kings and queens in big castles. However, the medieval architecture, drawbridges, gargoyles, knights armor, towers, and even secret passages can be found right here in the gem state. Did you know for example that you could rent...
