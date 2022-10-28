The pattern of mild, fall temperatures accompanied by plenty of sunshine continues Friday. There is little change between Thursday and Friday, but there will be a slight warming trend this weekend. due to more offshore flow. The warm up will be brief, as temperatures are expected to cool significantly by the middle of next week.

On Friday, highs will primarily be in the 60s and 70s along the coast, while highs for inland communities continue to be stay in the mid to low 70s. The coast has been missing its marine layer for several days, but patchy clouds are expected to return for parts of the Central Coast on Friday.

There is a chance for some rain by the middle of next week.

The post Mild Friday forecast before a warm up for Halloweekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .