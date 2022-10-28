ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

By Brett Samuels
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYDD2_0ipRHESO00

President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize.

“We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive interview in Syracuse, N.Y.

A federal appeals court ruling last Friday halted the loan forgiveness program and stopped the administration from disbursing relief while the court considers a challenge from six Republican-led states.

A federal district judge had dismissed the case a day before, ruling that the six attorneys general representing the states did not have standing to sue because they did not demonstrate that the policy directly harms their states.

The White House in August announced plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000, and as much as $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants. The initiative delivered on a campaign promise from Biden, even as it fell short of some progressives to forgive more debt. It also came after loan repayments had been paused since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Biden last Friday said 22 million Americans had applied for student loan forgiveness in the first week of the applications being available.

But the plan has faced myriad court challenges from conservatives who oppose the policy. Some of those lawsuits have already been dismissed because of lack of standing since the program is voluntary and it’s unclear who it directly harms.

Biden has used the challenges to argue Republicans are opposed to providing relief to middle- and low-income Americans who are buried under student loan debt.

“At a time when people are dealing with a pandemic and at the time that he’s — as you know, late this year, he’s going to lift the pause, he wanted to make sure that the American people, as he says, has a little bit of a breathing room,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man dead after jumping from overpass during traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 shortly after 10:30 p.m. for traffic violations. During the stop, authorities […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FOX8 News

Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation’s history — among the nine justices are four women, two Black people and a Latina — […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX8 News

Davidson County Schools to reconsider throwing away high school lunches for students without free lunch or cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Poll workers train for conflict: ‘A little nervous? I am.’

Election officials across the country are bracing for confrontational poll watchers fueled by lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election spread by former President Donald Trump and others, even after Trump's loss was upheld by repeated reviews, audits and recounts, and courts rejected legal challenges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX8 News

North Carolina high school football playoff bracket revealed, see all the teams representing the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has revealed its 2022 playoff bracket. See all of the matchups featuring teams from the Piedmont Triad listed below. Piedmont Triad-area teams have been highlighted in bold. 4A EAST #20 Riverside-Durham (6-4) at #13 Southern Alamance (7-3)   4A WEST  #32 Davie (4-6) at #1 Grimsley (10-0) vs. #17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at #16 Reagan (8-2)  #25 Page (5-5) at #8 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy