Kentucky State

westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky voter registration continues surge

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

In the fight over Kentucky's abortion ballot question, it's important to understand the difference between the amendment and its likely effects

The wording of Kentucky's Amendment allows supporters and opponents to frame the issue with some key differences — some subtle, some not-so-subtle. The amendment appears simple on the surface. If adopted, it would add a new section to the state constitution that states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief receives $400,000 from State of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (BP) – Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) has been awarded $400,000 in funding from the Florida Disaster Fund to help the state’s residents with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida Sept. 28. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced in an Oct. 21...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 19

Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter

The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE

