Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers spar over abortion ‘misinformation’
This week, Kentucky lawmakers spar over "misinformation" around the abortion amendment, and Gov. Beshear introduces an education plan.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky voter registration continues surge
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate running for Kentucky House wins appeal, staying on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being disqualified from the House District 31 race, Susan Tyler Witten is back on the ballot. Witten was disqualified from the race after Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit, alleging that Witten used voter signatures in the wrong district. Jefferson Circuit court...
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
WUKY
In the fight over Kentucky's abortion ballot question, it's important to understand the difference between the amendment and its likely effects
The wording of Kentucky's Amendment allows supporters and opponents to frame the issue with some key differences — some subtle, some not-so-subtle. The amendment appears simple on the surface. If adopted, it would add a new section to the state constitution that states, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/30: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Charles booker has been a feisty underdog before including when he almost won the democratic senate primary in 2020. Now he is the democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
Experts: Inflation Has Hit Kentucky SNAP Recipients Hard
Families are being forced to stretch their SNAP dollars due to inflation, and advocates say they want Congress to tackle the issue in the 2023 farm bill. Lawmakers are expected to begin working soon on the legislation, which focuses primarily on food-and-farming. It is set to expire at the end...
theasburycollegian.com
UK violated Kentucky Open Records Act over request for emails and texts, Attorney General says
According to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the University of Kentucky violated Kentucky’s Open Records Act by failing to provide emails and text messages between head football coach Mark Stoops, associate head coach Vince Marrow and two “private individuals.”. The original request came from Charlotte Flanary, who works...
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear's plan for investment in Kentucky education includes pay raises, pensions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a plan to make a major investment in Kentucky classrooms on Thursday. The governor laid out his proposal for state lawmakers, calling for a five percent pay raise for school staff. In addition to that, he is proposing student loan forgiveness for...
Federal funding for natural disasters fails Ky. counties that need it most
This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson sees signs of recovery all over Oneida, Kentucky, where flood waters tumbled down the mountains and ripped through town in late July.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
kentuckytoday.com
Southern Baptist Disaster Relief receives $400,000 from State of Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (BP) – Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) has been awarded $400,000 in funding from the Florida Disaster Fund to help the state’s residents with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida Sept. 28. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced in an Oct. 21...
Fox 19
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local programs among 56 receiving grant funding to support victims of violent crime
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced more than $7.9 million in grant funding to be disbursed among 56 programs and projects that help victims of violent crime. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act via Kentucky's State Fiscal Recovery Fund. Local programs that will receive funding include:. $73,142...
UPS plans expansion in Kentucky that will create 435 new jobs
The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
