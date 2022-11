Amber Bukowski leans into Melanie McIntyre’s car to give her a flu shot. She’s wearing lavender gloves and has a small bandage ready. Bukowski counts down and quickly empties the syringe in McIntyre’s arm while a Yukon Kuskokwim Health Center employee observes. “It’s like a mosquito bite...

BETHEL, AK ・ 5 HOURS AGO