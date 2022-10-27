Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proudMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Vince Velasquez
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Adam Engel
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Astros 5, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 2)
It’s a perfect late autumn night in Chicago, and while most of White Sox Twitter was out enjoying it at concerts and Halloween parties, your friends here at South Side Sox have been toiling away, covering Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
South Side Sox
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
South Side Sox
Glendale Desert Dogs Weekly Review (October 24-30, 2022)
Moises Castillo: .364/.462/.727 — 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 R, 3 RBI. Adam Hackenberg: .100/.308/.400 — 2 BB, 2 K, 1 R, 2 RBI. The White Sox prospects never have a good week up and down, but this might be their best collective week of the AFL season. Declan Cronin and Adam Hackenberg were the only prospects who truly did not do well. Even then, you can still point to Cronin’s run all coming from one hit (a two-run homer) while still showing good command. For Hackenberg, he still reached base in 30% of his plate appearances but still isn’t showing any skill when he actually swings. This is similar to the Desert Dogs’ season overall, not very good at 10-11-2 (yes there was another tie this week), but they are still in the green for run differential, and one good week easily puts them in second and qualifying for the championship game.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 30
He was acquired before the start of the 1958 season, and part of the cost was trading the popular Minnie Miñoso, so pitcher Early Wynn didn’t start out on the right side of things with a lot of Sox fans. Compounding the issue was a mediocre season. In...
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Vince Velasquez
He should stay Veteran ballast is always welcome, and while Velasquez was undeniably bad, he was useful out of the bullpen in a multi-inning relief role and can probably gut out three or four mediocre innings as a spot starter. He still has a good four-pitch mix and should be affordable.
South Side Sox
2022 Off-season Sim - you play the GM!
Hey everyone, with the off-season fast approaching, I am organizing participants for our off-season simulation where we take 30 fans, put them in charge of teams, and have the trade and bid on free agents. Here are the ground rules from last year. https://www.royalsreview.com/2021/11/7/22768443/the-2020-sb-nation-off-season-simulation-official-thread. I am aiming to begin on...
South Side Sox
World Series Game Three: postponed, rain
Baseball fans can trick or treat tonight without having to worry about missing any action in Philly. Rainy conditions have pushed game three to Tuesday, November 1. The remaining schedule was posted by MLB. Everything just shifts a day, with the travel day (if necessary) from Philadelphia moving from Thursday...
