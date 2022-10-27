Moises Castillo: .364/.462/.727 — 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 R, 3 RBI. Adam Hackenberg: .100/.308/.400 — 2 BB, 2 K, 1 R, 2 RBI. The White Sox prospects never have a good week up and down, but this might be their best collective week of the AFL season. Declan Cronin and Adam Hackenberg were the only prospects who truly did not do well. Even then, you can still point to Cronin’s run all coming from one hit (a two-run homer) while still showing good command. For Hackenberg, he still reached base in 30% of his plate appearances but still isn’t showing any skill when he actually swings. This is similar to the Desert Dogs’ season overall, not very good at 10-11-2 (yes there was another tie this week), but they are still in the green for run differential, and one good week easily puts them in second and qualifying for the championship game.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO