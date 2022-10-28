ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Thinks It's 'Weird' People Find Her Music 'Depressing'

By Katrina Nattress
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images Europe

Billie Eilish is known for her dark take on pop music, but the singer doesn't see it that way. In fact, she thought it was "weird" people considered her music "depressing" when she was first coming up. The 20-year-old reflected on the beginning of her career in a new interview.

“It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark’. I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ and ‘Yesterday’, and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the h***?’" she recalled. “It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”

Eilish plans to close out the year with three hometown shows in LA on December 13, 15 and 16. Unfortunately, her older brother and collaborator FINNEAS recently revealed he's recovering after breaking his collarbone in a biking accident. He hopes to be able to perform during the special shows and is grateful he didn't hurt himself more.

"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote on Instagram. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"

"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude," FINNEAS added. "You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned," he wrote. "I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you."

