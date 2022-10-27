ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Log 10-28-2022

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Badruddin Mousliev, 63, of 112 South Hampton St., Boston, was arrested for violation of open container laws, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in public.

Accidents

A report of a hit and run at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at 34 Oakland Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 1 Kingsley Terrace.; at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Commercial Street and Neptune Boulevard.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday at 101 Western Ave.; at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday at 8 South Common St.; at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at 423 Boston St.; at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday at Boston Street and Federal Street.; at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Boston Street and Cedar Street.; at 5:32 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bay View Avenue and Western Avenue.; at 7:48 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Broadway and Chestnut Street.; at 8:14 a.m. Thursday at 236 O’Callaghan Way.; at 8:22 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Boston Street and Chestnut Street.; at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bagley Terrace and Roanoke Street.; at 9:24 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Boston Street and Hamilton Street.; at 9:56 a.m. Thursday at 129 Lynnfield St.; at 10:24 a.m. Thursday at 694 Lynnfield St.; at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at 1067 Western Ave.; at 2:24 p.m. Thursday at 715 Lynnway.; at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 28 Lily St.; at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at 60 Lily St.

Assault

A report of assault and battery at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday at 124 Boston St.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday at 610 Lynnfield St.; at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday at 2 Kingsley Terrace.; at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday at 295 Lynn Shore Drive.; at 1:48 a.m. Thursday at 100 Willow St.

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Washington St.

Gangs

A report of gang activity at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday at 50 Andrew St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 1:49 p.m. at 1016 Paradise Rd.

